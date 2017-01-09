Statesmen head coach Jim Boone goes over the game plan with his players. The players executed it well as DSU beat West Georgia 73-60 Saturday at the Walter Sillers Coliseum.

The Delta State University Statesmen turned in a solid team effort on the court here Saturday afternoon at the Walter Sillers Coliseum.

DSU had four players score in double figures and ended up 50 shooting percent (28-of-56) from the floor to defeat the West Georgia Wolves 73-60 in Gulf South Conference action. The Statesmen improved to 9-3 with a 4-2 mark in the GSC, while West Georgia fell to 7-5 with a 4-2 mark n conference play.

DSU’s defense held West Georgia to just 36.8 percent (21-of-57) shooting for the game. The Statesmen led 41-20 at halftime and held the Wolves to only 28 percent shooting (7-of-25) in the first half.

“This game was won the defensive end,” Delta State head coach Jim Boone said. “This is the second consecutive game we’ve played our tails off defensively. That’s who were are and that’s how we win games. We held West Georgia without a field goal in the first half for over eight minutes and held them to 28 percent shooting from the field. You play defense in that manner, you’re going to have opportunity to win game.”

Devin Schmidt led DSU’s scoring effort once again as he scored 25 points with eight rebounds and five assists. Former East Side standout PJ Davis had a solid game by going 7-of-10 from the floor to finish with 14 points, four rebounds and two blocks. Brett Warner went 5-of-9 in the field and scored 13 points with three steals, and Ravion Henry went 6-of-7 from the floor with 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals to aid DSU. James Kilpatrick rounded out the attack with nine points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Shannon Fowler scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, and Ivan Saicic scored 15 points with eight rebounds and five assists to lead the Wolves. Willie Evans was West Georgia’s only other player to score double-figures in points with 10.

The Statesmen will be back in action tonight when they host West Alabama in a 7:30 p.m. showdown.