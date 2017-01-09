Mound Bayou native Ieysha Mays tries to shoot the ball with a West Georgia defender right on her. Mays had a solid game as Delta State beat West Georgia 63-56.

Entering Saturday’s game with the University of West Georgia Lady Wolves, the Delta State University Lady Statesmen were in need of a win.

The Lady Statesmen had lost four of its previous six games and were 1-4 in the Gulf South Conference.

In the first period of Saturday’s GSC contest, DSU was in trouble again as the team trailed 23-8 after the first quarter. The Lady Statesmen, however, proved that they had plenty of fight as they outscored the Lady Wolves 55-33 over the next three quarters to secure at 63-56 win here at the Walter Sillers Coliseum.

Delta State improved to 5-6 with a 2-4 record in the GSC, while West Georgia fell to 5-5 with a 4-2 mark in the conference.

DSU’s best work came in the second half as the Lady Statesmen held the Lady Wolves to just 29.2 percent (7-of-24) shooting from the floor. The Lady Wolves had shot 59.1 percent (13-of-22) in the first half and finished shooting 43.5 percent (20-of-46). DSU shot 39.3 percent (22-of-57) for the game.

“We were trying to play the numbers there,” Delta State head coach Craig Roden said. “They (West Georgia) were shooting 19 percent from three and 34 percent from the floor. We wanted to force them to make some shots, and they did. He (UWG head coach Scott Groninger) made a good adjustment. He took his point guard out and put another girl in. She made three threes. It was a poor game plan on my part.

“At halftime, I asked the girls point blank would you feel comfortable going with our normal base defense and they said yes and I said let’s go do it.”

DSU got plenty of production through out the line-up. Kaelin Kneeland scored 20 points with 12 rebounds to lead the Lady Statesmen, followed by Mound Bayou native Ieysha Mays with 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals, Carly Keller with nine points, Alondrea Rush with eight points, three assists and two steals, Anissa Jackson with seven points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals and Aspriona Gilbert with five points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

De’Ashia Jones led West Georiga with 18 points and 10 rebounds but she did turn the ball over 10 times and went 5-of-23 from the floor.

Roden loved the work on defense from Mays and Gilbert.

“I thought we did an excellent job,” Roden said. “I thought Ieysha and Ace (Aspriona) did an excellent job on 34 (De’Ashia Jones). She got 18 but she was 5-of-23. You can take that 5-of-23.”

Saturday’s contest is also the first of a four-game home stand in eight days. The game on Saturday was only DSU’s fourth at home as the Lady Statesmen are now 4-0 at the Walter Sillers Coliseum.

“I think this team when it gets into a rhythm of playing regular will get better,” Roden said. “This home stand is big. “You’ve got four games here and then you have four big ones on the road and close out the season with six of the last nine at home. We still got a chance.”

DSU will be back in action again tonight when West Alabama comes to town for a 5:30 p.m. GSC contest at the Walter Sillers Coliseum.