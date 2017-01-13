JFK's Kenyian Kimble surveys the defense of the Shaw Hawks during hardwood action Tuesday in Mound Bayou. Kimble turned in a solid performance to lead the Hornets to a 56-45 win over the Hawks to remain unbeaten in Region 3-1A play.

MOUND BAYOU— The John F. Kennedy Hornets looked like a team on a mission here Tuesday night when they hosted the Shaw Hawks in a Region 3-1A showdown.

The matchup was the third time the two squads met up on the hardwood and just like the first two games, the Hornets came out victorious to increase their current winning streak to 10 games.

John F. Kennedy used strong defense and solid free throw shooting to claim the 56-45 win, improving to 15-6 with 5-0 mark in the region. The Hawks are now 12-5 with a 1-2 mark in Region 3-1A.

JFK Head Coach Marlon Dorsey felt his team was locked in to play the Hawks.

"Overall, I think we came out focused,” Dorsey said. “We knew the importance of this game and I think we closed it out pretty well. We have to continue to improve. We will see these guys again down the line. That's a great ball club and Coach (Anthony) Davis does a good job with what he's doing with them. He has two state championships. We're just trying to get better each game.”

In addition to his team's overall focus, Dorsey was pleased with his team's poise and its ability to knock down free throws, especially down the stretch in the ball game.

"I was telling them and I stress to them everyday how important that we work on free throws when we're tired and grinding in practice. If you do it in practice you can do it in a game. We came down the stretch and we had pretty good free throw shooting tonight and closed the game out," Dorsey added.

On the night, the Hornets connected on 23-of-31 from the charity stripe.

JFK led 9-7 after the first quarter and held an 18-17 lead at halftime.

The third quarter proved to be major as the Hornets outscored the Hawks 12-2 to start the period and increased their lead to 30-19.

Shaw managed five unanswered points to close out the quarter to go into the fourth trailing 30-24.

The Hawks pulled to within four points at 36-32 with 6:23 left to play, but JFK's Khalil Strickland scored six straight points for a 42-32 JFK lead. Shaw could never pull close enough from that point on to threaten the Hornets’ lead.

Davis said he felt bad shots and JFK's ability to dictate the flow of the game ultimately hurt his team's chances of winning.

"We continue to take threes when we weren't making them. We shot ourselves out of the game. We weren't aggressive getting to the rack. They dictated to us how they wanted to play, but we didn't dictate to them how we wanted to play. We wanted to put pressure on those guys and make them play an up-tempo game, but we got out of control and made a lot of turnovers and didn't play our style of ball," explained Davis.

Strickland led JFK with 21 points; Kenyian Kimble added 19 points and Kentrell Starks scored eight points. Anthony Jackson led Shaw with 17 points and Shontauris Wright scored 12 points in the loss.

Shaw will return to the court on Friday when the team hosts Ray Brooks, while JFK will also be back in action on Friday as the Hornets will travel to Hollandale to play Simmons.