The Delta State University Lady Statesmen had a tough night as they lost to the North Alabama Lady Lions 57-49 in Gulf South Conference action here Thursday night at the Walter Sillers Coliseum.

The Lady Statesmen fell to 6-7 with a 3-5 mark in the GSC, while the Lady Lions improved to 12-2 with a 6-2 mark in the GSC play.

Free throws and rebounding were two keys that put North Alabama over the top. North Alabama went 21-of-31 at the free throw line, while DSU went 6-of-15. North Alabama outrebounded DSU 42-33.

“We hadn’t been a good free throw shooting team all year,” Lady Statesmen head coach Craig Roden said. “That’s a lot lower than usual, but we still haven’t been a real good free throw shooting team. We just got killed on the boards. We got beat on some of the hustle boards.

“We had a defensive breakdowns at crucial times. We didn’t do a good job on the ball and keeping the ball in front of us.”

Kaelin Kneeland led DSU with 20 points, followed by Aspriona Gilbert with nine points, five assists and four rebounds, Carly Keller with five points, Alondrea Rush with four points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals, former John F. Kennedy standout Ieysha Mays with four points and a team-high 11 rebounds and Anissa Jackson with three points, five assists and four rebounds.

Ivy Wallen scored 25 points, and KeKe Gunter scored 17 to lead North Alabama.

Delta State will host Alabama-Huntsville on Saturday in a 2 p.m. showdown.