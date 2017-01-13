Delta State’s PJ Davis fights for a rebound against North Alabama Thursday night. Delta State ended up coming away with a 84-80 win.

The Delta State University Statesmen had their hands full Thursday here at the Walter Sillers Coliseum.

The University of North Alabama Lions came to fight in this critical Gulf South Conference showdown. On top of that Delta State University head coach Jim Boone was ejected arguing with an official in the first half. When the dust settled, the Statesmen pulled together and won a thriller 84-80.

Delta State improved to 11-3 with a 6-2 mark in the conference, while North Alabama fell to 7-7 with a 2-6 mark in the GSC.

“Let me start by saying I couldn’t be more pleased with our team and what they were able to accomplish tonight,” Boone said. “To be down like we were in terms of the adversity we faced and the numbers that were against us, I couldn’t be more pleased with our effort and our resolve from our team and our coaching staff to find a way to win tonight’s game.”

Boone said what led to his ejection was arguing about a foul that wasn’t called against a North Alabama player when guarding Devin Schmidt. Schmidt ended up scoring 26 points and went 13-of-16 from the free throw line.

“The irony of this is basically it resulted in a foul not being called for Devin Schmidt and then he ends up shooting 16 free throws which is the most he’s had in quite some time,” Boone said. “I was pleased to see that because he deserves to be at the foul line with as much punishment as he takes in a game.

“It was a definitive foul. There’s no question about it,” Boone added about the call. “It might have been the easiest call that could have been made all night.”

The Statesmen were leading by two points when Boone was ejected. The Lions were able to take a five-point lead at 31-26 with 4:03 remaining in the half, but DSU pressed on with assistant coach Robert Szorc leading the way on the bench along with assistants Jimmy Boone, Austin Anderson and Cornell Knight.

The Statesmen rallied back and went on a 10-0 run with Brett Warner capping it off with a 3-pointer with 1:09 left in the first half to make the score 36-31 in favor of DSU. The Statesmen ended up leading 36-34 at halftime. The game went back and forth in the second half. DSU got the lead up to as much as seven points but North Alabama battled back and led 76-75 with 3:26 left in the game.

The Statesmen continued to battle, as Schmidt was able to draw a foul and go to the free throw line with 2:25 left in the game. Schmidt made both of his shots at the charity stripe to put Delta State back on top at 77-76.

DSU wasn’t done. Former East Side standout PJ Davis came up huge late as he made a basket and drew a foul with 1:17 left in the contest. Davis made his free throw to stretch DSU’s lead to 80-76.

The Statesmen were able to stay on top as Schmidt ended up getting fouled three more times which enabled him to shoot six free throws, making four, to seal up the win for the Statesmen.

Boone felt the team is always well prepared for whatever challenge comes up in a game. He added that the coaching staff answered the call.

“You need leadership and someone on that bench that creates a calming force that’s going to help your team and going to lead your team,” Boone said. “I thought Bob Szorc did an outstanding job of that tonight as well as Jimmy, Austin Anderson and Cornell Knight. I thought those guys did an awesome job of rallying our team and keeping them together.”

The free throw line played a huge role in DSU winning as the Statesmen went 31-of-46 at the charity stripe, while the Lions went 18-of-26 at the line. North Alabama had three players with five fouls and finished up with 33 total personal fouls, while DSU had only 20 person fouls. DSU didn’t have a player with more than four fouls. DSU also had 18 assists to just 11 turnovers.

Along with Schmidt, DSU has three other players that scored in double figures. Ravion Henry went 4-of-6 from the floor and scored 14 points, Cedric Harper went a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor and scored 11 points with eight rebounds, four blocks and two steals and John Cornish went 3-of-4 in the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point land to finish with 10 points.

Davis racked up seven points with nine rebounds, four blocks and two steals, Warner finished with seven points and four assists, Dietrich Taylor scored six points and James Kilpatrick had three points but finished up with seven rebound and nine assists to round out DSU’s attack.

For North Alabama, Tavaras Toliver scored 26 points, Dimario Jackson tallied 18 points and Johnell Ginnie scored 12 points to lead the way.

DSU will host Alabama-Huntsville Saturday at 4 p.m.