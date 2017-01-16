Ruleville who!?

On Friday night here in the confines of East Side High School, that chant framed in the form of a question could be heard ringing loud and clear from the students of East Side.

When the dust settled, it was the Ruleville student section chanting the same thing back to the Trojan fans as their teams came away with the sweep.

The Ruleville Lady Tigers defeated the Trojanettes 53-39 and the Tigers beat the Trojans 49-48.

The Tigers are now 3-0 in Region 4-3A. The Trojans fell to11-6 and 0-2 in Region 4-3A. The Lady Tigers improved 1-2 in Region 4-3A action, while the Trojanettes dropped to 4-11 with an 0-2 mark in the region.

Lady Tigers had coach Chiquita Bracey said her team struggled some early because of East Side’s defense, but they found a way to get things going.

“My kids were shaken up a little bit with some of the defenses they were throwing at us, but after halftime we looked at some things and they went to a different defense and we were able to start scoring,” Bracey said. “Not to take anything away from them because they played a great game.”

Coach Bracey was also pleased with the play of two of her post players.

“We had a couple of players really step up tonight,” Bracey said. “MeKevia Shaw and Dantashia Craft played really well. Craft gives us a lot of senior leadership out there because she knows what’s expected of her. Tonight she (Craft) did a good job of fighting. Containing (Alexandria) Bailey is a hard job and I think she did a good job of containing her late in the game.”

The Lady Tigers held a 30-21 lead at halftime. Bailey came out with a vengeance to start the third quarter for the Trojanettes. She scored the team’s first nine points to start the quarter to pull to within striking distance at 37-30. At the end of the third, Ruleville led East Side 45-31.

The Trojanettes could not find an offensive groove in the fourth quarter and the Lady Tigers were able to leave with the win.

Jocoriah Bracey led the Lady Tigers with 19 points, followed by Craft with 11 points with 10 rebounds and Shaw with nine points and 11 rebounds.

Bailey led the Trojanettes with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Macavia Shavers added seven points with nine rebounds.

The boys contest was epic as the Trojans jumped out 16-6 lead in the first quarter and ended the period leading 20-8.

Junior center Kamarion Williams had 11 of those points, but he picked up three fouls in the quarter and was benched the entire second quarter.

In his absence, Leroy Cotton, Jr. knocked down three, 3-point shots to help the Trojans take a 35-23 lead into the lockerroom at halftime.

At the end of the third quarter, East Side led 42-36. In the final period, Cotton started with a quick basket for a 44-36 lead, but Ruleville went on a swift 6-0 run to close the gap to 44-42 with 5:10 left to play.

As the game progressed, the Trojans found themselves leading 48-47 with a 1:19 remaining in the contest. On two occasions, the Trojans had a chance to extend the lead, but Williams and Cotton both missed the front end of the one and one.

The missed free throws and the missed layups from the Trojans came back to haunt them as the Tigers managed to take the lead with 46 seconds on the clock off a layup from Justin Foster for a 49-48 lead.

East Side had a couple of chances at the end of the game, but could not get a shot off and Ruleville was able to steal the victory.

Ruleville head coach Terrell Thomas was excited about beating the Trojans in the region showdown.

“At half we were down 12 and I knew eventually we would make a run,” Thomas said. “I told my guys we need to keep chipping away basket by basket and play good defense and that’s what we did to beat a really good East Side team.”

Foster led Ruleville with 12 points, followed by Pierre Pruitt with 11 and Ladarian Carr with nine points.

Williams led East Side with 15 points, followed by Cotton with 13 points and Peyton Taylor with 11 points.

East Side will travel to Greenwood to play Amanda Elzy on Friday.