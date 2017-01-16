Delta State University senior guard Devin Schmidt posted one of the greatest individual performances in school history here Saturday evening at the Walter Sillers Coliseum.

Schmidt scored a career-high 47 points in DSU’s 90-81 victory over the University of Alabama-Huntsville Chargers in Gulf South Conference action. DSU improved to 12-3 with a 7-2 mark in GSC play, while UAH fell to 11-4 with a 7-2 mark in the GSC. DSU, UAH and Valdosta State are tied for first in the GSC.

The game marked only the sixth time in school history a Statesman scored as many as 40 points in a game. The point total was also the second highest in a game. The highest point total in a game in DSU history is 50 points, a feat which was accomplished twice by Sammy Little in 1969.

Out of Schmidt’s 47 points, 32 of them were in the second half. When DSU trailed 56-51 with 10:46 left in the game, the Statesmen rallied back as Schmidt scored 27 of DSU’s final 39 points to put DSU over the top.

Schmidt went 18-of-29 in the field including a 7-of-13 performance from 3-point land. He also went 4-of-4 at the free throw line.

Jim Boone, who is in his fifth season as DSU head coach and 31st season as a head coach overall, said Saturday’s performance is clearly one of the best he’s seen in his career.

“I’ve had a lot of really good players play for us over my 31 years, but I have to say that that’s absolutely one of the best if not the best,” Boone said. “We’ve had many great performances in different ways rather it was a tremendous defensive performance or outstanding assists.

“We’ve had guys who have scored the ball at a very high rate and guys who have scored the ball in big games, but certainly Devin’s performance not just the scoring part, which was phenomenal, but how he controlled the pace and the flow of the game particularly that last 10 to 12 minutes against a really good team. It was certainly one of the best.”

To go with his 47 points, Schmidt finished with nine rebounds putting him just one rebound shy of a double-double. DSU now has 2,246 career points, which puts him second in Gulf South Conference history and sixth in Mississippi history in men’s college basketball. Alphonso Ford (Mississippi Valley, 3,165 points), Gerald Glass (DSU/Ole Miss, 2,813 points), Purvis Short (Jackson St., 2,434 points), Lindsey Hunter (Alcorn/JSU, 2,393 points) and John Stroud (Ole Miss, 2,328 points) are the only players in Mississippi men’s college basketball history to have more career points than Schmidt. Glass, Short and Stroud are all in the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

Cedric Harper aided DSU with 13 points and eight rebounds, followed by James Kilpatrick with nine points, five rebounds and four assists, PJ Davis with eight points and five rebounds and Ravion Henry with seven points, four rebounds and three assists.

DSU will be back in action on Thursday when the Statesmen hit the road to Valdosta State, Ga. to play Valdosta State.