North Sunflower’s Shelbi Smith concentrates at the free throw line. Smith scored 22 points to lead Lady Rebels to a 71-38 win over Marvell Tuesday night in Drew.

DREW — Over the last couple of years, the North Sunflower Academy Lady Rebels have been turning their basketball program into a winner.

The progress the Lady Rebels have made in their road to success was evident here Tuesday night against the Marvell Academy Lady Eagles in a District 1-A contest.

The Lady Rebels dominated the Lady Eagles from the start, leaving the gym with a 71-38 victory. NSA improved to 14-3 with an 8-1 mark in the district, while Marvell fell to 8-6 with a 6-3 mark in the district. NSA and Desoto are currently tied for first in the District 1-A standings with one loss each.

Last month in Marvell, Ark., NSA edged out Marvell 53-51. Last year in the championship game of the District 1-A Tournament at Strider Academy, Marvell defeated NSA 52-42.

In Tuesday night’s game, NSA played tough and aggressive on defense while showing patience on offense. The Lady Rebels were able to take a 22-4 lead after the first quarter and continued to pour it on from there.

Four players finished with double figures in points for NSA. Shelbi Smith led the way with 22 points and nine rebounds, followed by Arin McIntyre with 18 points and seven rebounds, Jimmie Whatley with 12 points and nine rebounds and Amber Whatley with 10 points and eight rebounds. Brittney Burchfield also added nine points, while Olivia Whatley was able to pull down four rebounds to go with her two points. NSA finished the game shooting an impressive 11-of-14 at the free throw line, which is a vast improvement over previous games. In the close win against Marvell earlier this year, NSA went 8-of-22 at the charity stripe.

“I told them I wanted 120 percent effort on defense and I wanted 120 percent effort on offense,” NSA head coach Brenda Cummins said. “I wanted them to play hard on defense and slow it down on offense. Marvell is a good ball club. We’ve been working on being patient and getting our shots down low. We’ve got the height down low.

“ I told the girls this was the biggest game that they’ve got in this conference and tonight was not a good night to lose. I told them before they got out of the dressing room to make up their mind what they wanted, and they came out fighting.”

Smith, who is a senior, she played the game with a heavy heart.

“My mentality was for my stepdad’s grandmother who found out she had breast cancer,” Smith said. “That game was for her in my mind.”

The Lady Rebels finished second in the district last year.

Smith said the girls are focused on finishing better than second.

“We really want the blue trophy this year,” Smith said. “That’s the team that took it from us last year. We got the red one last year. “

Last year along with finishing second in district in basketball, NSA finished second in district, north state and state in track and field.

In softball earlier this year, NSA finished second in the state tournament.

Smith said she would love to close out her high school career with at least a district championship and possibly more.

“It would be good since coming up from softball, we got that red state trophy,” Smith said. “I want to get a blue one. We’ve stacked up on red.”

NSA will be back at home for senior night on Thursday when the team hosts Delta.