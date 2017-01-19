Velma Jackson’s Kiryne Jobe (3) goes for the layup with Ruleville’s Pierre Pruitt (15) having a tough time defending him Tuesday in Ruleville.

RULEVILLE— It was a battle of two teams that were both unblemished in Region 4-3A action here at the Tigers Gymnasium Tuesday when Ruleville hosted the Velma Jackson Falcons.

Ruleville had their hopes high after coming off back-to-back wins against East Side and Cleveland High, but the Falcons had other plans.

After getting off to a slow start, Velma Jackson found its groove and was able to route the Tigers 52-30 to improve to 12-5 with a 3-0 mark in the region. Ruleville fell to 12-6 with a 3-1 record in the region.

Ruleville head coach Terrell Thomas said getting behind early really made it tough for his team to find a rhythm.

"The first half got us. The shots weren't falling for us,” Thomas said. “We picked it up some in the second half, but their defense cranked up and so did their offense and our defense started slipping.”

The major challenge for the Tigers was to contain Nikolas Weatherspoon who entered the contest averaging 25.3 points per game. Weatherspoon finished with 13 points in the win for the Falcons.

"I think the guys got caught up in the Weatherspoon hype. He's a pretty good player, but it was the other players and their defense that really hurt us tonight," said Thomas.

In the first quarter, Velma Jackson led 10-3 and took a 17-9 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Ruleville tried to pick up their defense in the third quarter and was able to get some easy baskets. A slam-dunk from Ruleville's Arctavious Clark at the end of the third quarter closed the Falcons lead to 30-22.

Ruleville cut the Falcons’ lead even more as Ladarian Carr hit a quick basket to make 30-24 with 7:44 left in the fourth quarter. That would be as close as the Tigers would get as the Falcons closed out the game on a 22-6 run to claim the win.

Eventhough the Tigers lost the game, Thomas said his focus is getting the team ready to keep pace with Velma Jackson so that they will have a chance at first place at the end of the regular season.

"The plan is to close out the rest of our district games to have a chance to finish first or second," he added.

Pierre Pruitt finished with nine points to lead the Tigers while Markevion Quinn and Clark finished with eight points each.

Kiryne Jobe led Velma Jackson with 14 points, followed by Brandon Weatherspoon with 11 points.

Ruleville will be back in action against Broad Street on the road Thursday. The Tigers will return home on Friday to play Yazoo County.

Velma Jackson Girls 63, Ruleville 39

In girls Action the Velma Jackson Lady Falcons destroyed the Ruleville Central Lady Tigers 63-39. The Lady Falcons improved to 14-3 overall and 3-0 in Region 4-3A. Ruleville fell to 7-9 with a 1-3 mark in region play.

Jacoriah Bracey scored 21 points to lead Ruleville. Out of those 21 points, 18 of them came in the first half. Datasiah Craft added 10 points in the loss. Victoria Johnson led Velma Jackson and all scorers with 30 points.