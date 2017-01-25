Cleveland High junior Josh Hill bowls a strike in action on the lanes at FEC Harmony Lanes Saturday afternoon.

For the first time since the mid 2000s, Cleveland High School has bowling as part of the athletic curriculum.

Even though this is Cleveland’s first year to field a bowling team in over 10 years, both boys and girls teams have been competitive. The Wildcats are 9-2-1, while the Lady Wildcats are 7-3-1.

Cleveland High head bowling coach Wade McLemore has been pleased with how well all of his bowlers have done so far this season.

“They’ve picked it up well,” McLemore said. “When we started it up, I don’t think we were real focused at the beginning of the year. We’ve kind of gotten rid of a few of those distractions and that kind of thing. The biggest thing is we’ve got the kids invested in it now. Most of them are committed. The ones that are here today are committed to bowling and that’s the biggest thing.”

McLemore said bowling has proven to be very beneficial for the kids on his teams. He said when it was decided that the school was going to have bowling, the response from students was very positive.

“There was some excitement from a lot of them,” McLemore said. “A lot of these kids don’t participate in any other sport. It’s an opportunity for them to be involved in the school and be involved as far as the community goes. They get recognition for doing something and they don’t play football or baseball or anything like that. They come in here and they have the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities and excel at it.”

McLemore said everyone is focused on doing the best they can every time out.

“This is new to most everybody here, but we’re not here to just say we showed up,” McLemore said. “We’re here to beat folks and be the best and that’s what we’re thriving to do.”

Daniel Raines, a sophomore, said he has enjoyed being on the team.

“It’s been pretty fun,” Gaines said. “For my first year, I think I’m doing pretty good. Everybody is doing pretty good.”

Josh Hill, who is a junior, played baseball at Cleveland High two years ago as a freshman but he suffered a head injury after getting hit with a foul ball. As a result, he gave up the sport.

Hill has really embraced bowling.

“I’m blessed,” Hill said. “I was playing baseball and other sports but I got hurt so I just started bowling. I’ve worked hard and studied long nights. I’ve really perfected my game by bowling well and keeping my average high. Even though sometimes I may have bad games, I try to compete and keep my average up. I would love to go to the PBA one day.”

Jennifer Stuckey, who is a senior, said she loves going to different places to bowl.

“I love going to different houses where we they have wood lanes instead of our synthetic lanes,” Stuckey said. “It’s a different experience. I really love it. Even though it’s tough to bowl on wood lanes, it’s pretty fun meeting different teams and people.”

Freshman Zamaria Jones said she’s really loves playing on the team and is out to give her best effort every time she bowls.

“I try my hardest to do the best I can,” Jones said. “Even though my fingers hurt some times trying to throw the ball down the lane, I try. I try my hardest.”

The bowling program has started at a unique time. Cleveland High School and East Side were set to consolidate, but the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay to put consolidation on hold.

McLemore said his bowlers inquire about what’s going on but he tells his bowlers to focus on what’s happening right now.

“They’ve asked questions, but what I’ve tried to tell them is we’ve got to focus on what we can control,” McLemore said. “That kind of stuff is out of our control. There’s nothing we can do about it. We’re trying to keep our focus on what we’re doing and whatever happens, happens.”

Stuckey said bowling has been good for her as far as dealing with every thing going on.

“With every thing going around with schools changing and trying to combine, it helps me focus on bowling, being with my team and having fun out there as much as possible,” Stuckey said.

Jones said she doesn’t let the consolidation issue with the school phase her.

“I don’t worry about it, because I know it is going to happen one day,” Jones said. “I just focus on bowling and my school work so I don’t have to think about it as much.”