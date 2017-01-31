John F. Kennedy’s Cedric Gardner looks to dish the ball off to another teammate. Gardner scored 18 points as the Hornets defeated Broad Street 78-28 Saturday in Mound Bayou.

MOUND BAYOU — The John F. Kennedy Hornets were on top of their game against the Broad Street Jaguars here Saturday.

The Hornets opened the game by scoring the first 23 points of the contest, a run that carried over into the second quarter. When the final seconds ticked off the clock, John F. Kennedy clinched the No. 1 seed in the Region 3-1A Tournament in February by winning 78-28.

John F. Kennedy improved to 17-8 with a 7-1 mark, while Broad Street fell to 2-13 with an 0-6 mark in the region. The win for JFK was huge considering the fact the Hornets had lost to Ray Brooks 50-49 on Friday in Mound Bayou.

“It means a lot,” JFK head coach Marlon Dorsey said about going into the region tournament as the top seed. “I don’t know the history behind what they’ve been doing here in Mound Bayou, but it feels good to go into the district number one.

“I’ve been number one in Greenville, and you can get knocked off. We’ve got to come back in and clean up some things that we’re doing and hopefully we can finish number one in the district tournament.”

Broad Street didn’t get it’s first points of the game until the 6:42 mark in the second quarter when Keyshawn Holly drained a basket to cut JFK’s lead to 23-2. Broad Street couldn’t get any closer than 23-4. JFK led 35-8 at halftime and continued to pour it on from there.

“We’ve been getting off to a slow start,” Dorsey said. “I wanted them to come out tonight and really get off to a fast start defensively and really stay fundamentally sound. They got off to a good start, and we finished it.”

Cedric Gardner had the hot hand for the Hornets in the first half as he hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the first quarter. He finished with 18 on the day.

“If been trying to get him to understand that he’s such a really good shooter,” Dorsey said. “We wanted him to get that confidence back. Sometimes, opponents will run a box-in-one on Khalil (Strickland), and we wanted to make sure other guys are stepping up, hitting free throws and really attacking the basket. He came out and shot the ball well.”

Khalil Strickland led all scorers with 28 points with the vast majority of his points coming in the second half as he was hitting three-pointers in the fourth.

“He’s had a bad couple of games,” Dorsey said. “I really wanted him to come out tonight and really show his maturity and work that he’s put into his game. In the first half, he got into foul trouble. In the second half, I told him to calm down, relax and play like I know he can. He came out and really played like he should have.”

John F. Kennedy still has three regular season games remaining. JFK’s next contest will be against Yazoo City on Tuesday. Broad Street will host Simmons on Friday in Shelby in another region game.