Basketball

Delta State men 72, Valdosta State 58

The Delta State University Statesmen won their third game in a row by beating the Valdosta State University Blazers in Gulf South Conference action Saturday afternoon at the Walter Sillers Coliseum.

The Statesmen improved to 15-6 with a 9-5 mark in the GSC, while Valdosta State fell to 18-4 with a 13-3 conference mark.

DSU had an 11-point lead at 27-16 with 3:15 to go in the first half. Valdosta went on an 8-0 to close out the half, cutting DSU’s lead to 27-24 at halftime. Valdosta State was able to grab a 31-27 lead by scoring seven more unanswered points to start the second half. DSU pulled together and was able to make a surge in the second half by going on a 21-6 run to close out the game.

PJ Davis had a big night for Delta State by going 7-for-7 in the field and scoring a team-high 17 points to go with four rebounds. James Kilpatrick scored 16 points, Cedric Harper went 6-for-6 from the floor and scored 14 points with 15 rebounds and five blocks, and Devin Schmidt scored 10 points with five assists and two steals to aid DSU.

Delta State will be back in action tonight when the Statesmen host Mississippi College in a 7:30 p.m. showdown.

Valdosta State women 48, Delta State 38

The Delta State University Lady Statesmen had a tough time making their shots as they lost to the Valdosta State University Lady Blazers Saturday afternoon at the Walter Sillers Coliseum.

DSU fell to 8-12 with a 5-9 mark in the GSC, while Valdosta State improved to 14-8 with an 11-5 mark in the conference.

DSU shot just 29.1 percent (16-of-55) from the floor, while Valdosta State shot 44.4 percent (16-of-36) from the floor.

DSU led 25-13 at halftime, but Valdosta outscored DSU 35-13 in the second half. DSU connected on just 4-of-25 shots (16 percent) in the second half, while Valdosta State went 11-of-21 (52.4 percent) from the floor.

Kaelin Kneeland scored 12 points with seven rebounds to lead DSU, followed by Alondrea Rush with eight points and five rebounds and Ieysha Mays with seven points and nine rebounds.

Delta State will be back in action tonight when the Lady Statesmen host Mississippi College in a 5:30 p.m. showdown.

Baseball

DSU sweeps Harding

The Delta State University Statesmen swept Harding in a three-game series to open the season this weekend in Searcy, Ark.

DSU won the first game 9-7 on Saturday and won two games on Sunday by winning 5-4 and 1-0.

In game one, Zach Osburn earned the win in relief by giving up one hit with four walks and a strikeout in 2 1/3 innings of work. Bryant Johnston earned the save by retiring both batters he faced.

Jason Popovich led the Statesmen at the plate by tagging three hits with a RBI and a run scored, followed by Tyler Brown with two hits including a home run and three runs scored and Emil Ellis with two hits and a run.

In the second game, Clay Casey, Justin Nussbaum and Popovich each homered to lead DSU at the plate. Popovich finished with two hits and two RBIs, and Casey drove in two runs.

John Wesley Ray earned the win in relief by giving up an unearned run on no hits with four walks and two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings of work. Peyton White earned the save for DSU by tossing 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

In the series finale, Tre Hobbs tossed a two-hit, seven-inning shutout. He struck out three with no walks and one hit batter.

Ellis drilled two hits and drove in a run, and Zack Shannon nailed two hits to lead the Statesmen.

DSU (3-0) will be back in action this weekend as the Statesmen will travel to Lakeland, Fla. DSU will play Florida Southern in a single game on Saturday at 5 p.m. and a single game on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. DSU will also play Mount Olive at 6 p.m.

Softball

DSU goes 2-4

The Delta State University Lady Statesmen went 2-4 in the Gulf Shores Softball Tournament this weekend in Gulf Shores, Ala.

On Friday, DSU lost to Missouri-St. Louis 5-3 in the first game but defeated Miles College 13-4 in the second game.

On Saturday, DSU beat Tuskegee 5-4 to start the day but lost to Embry-Riddle 3-1 to end the evening.

On Sunday, DSU lost to North Georgia 10-2 and Rollins 9-0 to close out the weekend.

DSU (2-4) will be back in action this weekend in the Montevallo Falcon Frenzy Tournament in Montevallo, Ala. DSU will open the tournament against Miles College in an 11:15 a.m. game on Friday.