Greg Wallace, who has been the head football coach at Northpoint Christian School for the past four years, has been tabbed as the new head football coach at Bayou Academy.

After being without a full-time head football coach for nearly four months, Bayou Academy’s search has come to a close.

The school officially announced Greg Wallace as the new head football of the Colts on Tuesday.

Wallace comes to Bayou Academy after a having a solid tenure as head coach at Northpoint Christian School in Southaven. The Trojans posted a record of 28-17 in Wallace’s four years with the program. His best year at Northpoint came in 2015 when the school went 13-1 and finished runner-up in the Division II, Class A Tennessee State Playoffs. He also led his team to the playoffs in 2014 with a 7-4 record. Before going to Northpoint, he had stints as an assistant coach at Desoto Central High School, Horn Lake, Alcorn Central High School and Tupelo High School.

Wallace, who has a bachelor’s degree in education from Mississippi State University, will be looking to reverse the fortunes of a Bayou team that finished 3-7 in 2016, losing its last four games.

Wallace, 42, said he is optimistic about Bayou’s potential.

“Bayou is a very good place as far as raising your kids and family,” Wallace said. “We’re excited about the school and the football program.”

Wallace’s teams at Northpoint kept opposing defenses on their toes. In his four years at Northpoint, the Trojans ran the ball approximately 70 percent of the time and were able to throw the ball efficiently in key situations. In 2015, the Trojans scored 515 points in 14 games, which is an average of 36.8 points per game. The Trojans scored an average of at least 25 points a game in each of Wallace’s four seasons.

“I’m a spread guy,” Wallace said. “Offensively, I’ve been privileged to be around some really good coaches, and I’ve learned a lot from them.”

Wallace said on the defensive end, he wants his players to be on the move.

“As long as we’re fast and loose on defense, we’re good,” Wallace said.

The biggest thing that Wallace wants to do is learn the capabilities of each player.

“We’re going to try and come in and find out what their skill set is,” Wallace said. “We want to maximize each player’s potential and do what’s best for the team.”

After meeting with the players on Tuesday, Wallace said he has a good feeling about the team.

“They seem like a good group of kids,” Wallace said. “Every kid at Bayou plays multiple sports which is great. We’re going to get together in May and try to implement the system.”

Bayou Academy headmaster Dave Granville said he likes what Wallace brings to the table.

“His ability to develop players, his film study and his desire to run an up-tempo offense were what attracted us to him,” Granville said.

One thing that Bayou hasn’t had much of is stability. Wallace will be the fourth full-time head football coach the Colts have had to start a season since 2011. Previous head coach Kenny Strong was relieved of his duties after game seven of last year and athletic director Will Reed had to finish out the season as the coach.

Wallace and his wife April have four kids. The two oldest, Caitlin Thweatt, 23, and Tyler Thweatt, 17, are Wallace’s stepchildren. Wallace and April have two young children, Laney Wallace, 10, and Lindsey Wallace, 8. Tyler will be a senior next year.

The 42-year-old said he doesn’t plan on going anywhere, anytime soon.

“I’m going to have a fifth grader and a third grader, and I would love to be here to see them graduate,” Wallace added.