Former John F. Kennedy standout Ieysha Mays turned in some quality minutes for Delta State against Mississippi College Monday.

The Delta State Statesmen and Lady Statesmen put on a show here Monday night at the Walter Sillers Coliseum as they swept the Mississippi College Choctaws and Lady Choctaws in Gulf South Conference action.

The Statesmen demolished the Choctaws 85-62 in the late game to improve to 16-6 overall with an 11-5 mark in Gulf South Conference play. The Lady Statesmen handled the Lady Choctaws 63-45 to improve to 9-12 with a 6-10 record in the GSC.

Devin Schmidt and Brett Warner combined for 59 points in the win over the Choctaws. Schmidt scored 30 with Warner scoring 29 points against the in-state rival. The Statesmen shot 50 percent (30-of-60) from the floor.

Statesmen head coach Jim Boone was pleased with the offensive effort from his team, but also mindful of how tough Mississippi College is and aware of their potential to be better.

“I thought we shot the ball well tonight. I also think this is a young, but talented MC team we played tonight that are trying to find a way to win and I feel for their coaches. They are busting their tales and giving their team every opportunity to win. We haven’t played a team this year that has hammered us inside like they did. You have to give their team and coaches a lot of credit,” said Boone.

James Kilpatrick added nine points and Cedric Harper scored seven points to join Schmidt and Warner.

After trailing 24-21 at halftime, the Lady Statesmen outscored the Lady Choctaws 27-8 in the third and cruised from there.

DSU head coach Craig Roden felt his team really showed up in the second half.

“At halftime, I didn’t say anything special to the girls,” Roden said. “I walked out and I don’t know what the coaches said, but we actually looked like we had some leadership. Defensively, we were locked in all night. Shameka (Thomas) had them locked in on the scouting report and the kids executed the plan well. We got beat a couple times in transition, but we didn’t get beat in the half court.”

Anissa Jackson led the Lady Statesmen with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Alondrea Rush scored 18 points with six assists, Aspriona Gilbert added 16 points, and Ieysha Mays and Kaelin Kneeland had eight points each to aid DSU.

For MC, former Cleveland High standout Kaitlyn Thompson scored five points with four rebounds in 10 minutes of action to aid the Lady Choctaws. Ashley Minor was MC’s leading scorer with 13 points.

Both DSU teams are scheduled to face Lee University tonight in Cleveland with the women set to start first at 5:30 p.m.