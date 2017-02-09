East Side’s Peyton Taylor had a big game for the Trojans.

The East Side High Trojans hosted the Amanda Elzy Panthers Tuesday night in a Region 4-3A hardwood showdown.

The Trojans entered the contest without 6-8 junior post player Kamarian Williams who was home sick with the flu. At 17.7 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, Williams is the Trojans’ leader in both categories.

Despite being without Williams, the Trojans found a way to win thanks in large part to junior guard Peyton Taylor who exploded for 12 points in the fourth quarter and 22 points for the game as he led the Trojans to a 61-60 win over the Panthers.

The Trojans are now 16-4 with a 5-4 mark in Region 3-3A. East Side is now in third place in the region and will face Yazoo County Friday night in Yazoo City.

East Side ended the third quarter leading 45-44. In the fourth quarter, the Panthers took a 46-45 lead off a basket from Kevontae Boone.

The Trojans responded with an 8-0 run sparked by six points from Taylor to give East Side a 53-46 lead.

Amanda Elzy fought back as Michael Boyd nailed a 3-pointer to make the score 53-49. After Boyd’s shot, Taylor ignited the Trojans once again by scoring six straight points, which included going 4-for-4 from the free throw line to stretch East Side’s lead to 59-49 with 2:15 left in the game.

Several turnovers from the Trojans led to easy baskets for the Panthers and with 29 seconds remaining in the contest Elzy had cut East Side’s lead to 59-57.

With 11.3 seconds remaining, Leroy Cotton was fouled and made both free throws to give East Side a 61-57 lead. Darrell Davenport knocked down a three-point shot as time expired for Amanda Elzy, but it was too little too late as East Side slid by with the one point win.

In addition to Taylor, the Trojans received 13 points from Kierre Jackson, 11 points from Cotton and nine points and nine rebounds from Ladarius Fields, who started in the place of Williams.