Bayou Academy’s Bryson Reed battles hard against Kirk Friday. Reed was named to the District 1-AAA All-Tournament as the Colts finished fourth in the district tournament. The Lady Colts took third. The Colts and Lady Colts will both head to the North AAA State Tournament at Leake Academy.

INDIANOLA — The Bayou Academy Colts and Lady Colts finished up their action in the District 1-AAA Basketball Tournaments here this weekend.

The Lady Colts finished third in the girls tournament, while the Colts finished fourth in the boys tournament. Both teams will be competing in the North AAA State Tournament this week at Leake Academy. The Lady Colts will play Hartfield at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, while the Colts will play Winston Academy at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

In this weekend’s action in the girls tournament, the Lady Colts lost their semifinals game to North Delta 54-49 on Friday but came back to win the consolation game 38-32 on Saturday.

In Friday’s contest, Bayou trailed by 12 points late in the fourth quarter but battled back to cut the deficit to two points at 51-49 with under 30 seconds to play. Bayou couldn’t get any closer as North Delta escaped with the win. Kailyn Lofton led the Lady Colts with 18 points, followed by Adyson Starnes with eight points, Madison Jenkins with six points and Mary Kinsley Jenkins with five points.

In the Saturday’s showdown, Mary Kinsley Jenkins led the Lady Colts with 17 points. Kailyn Lofton made the all-tournament team for Bayou.

In the boys tournament, Bayou lost to Kirk 55-35 on Friday and Indianola 64-43 on Saturday.

In Friday’s game, Logan Clark scored eight points, and Bryson Reed scored seven points to lead Bayou.

In Saturday’s game, Clark scored nine points, and Reed tallied seven points to spearhead Bayou. Reed was named to the All-Tournament team for Bayou.