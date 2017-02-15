North AAA Tournament

Bayou Girls 49, Hartfield 41

The Bayou Academy Lady Colts defeated the Hartfield Academy Lady Hawks in the first round of the North AAA Girls Basketball Tournament at Leake Academy in Madden Tuesday evening.

Bayou improved to 17-14.

Bayou will play top seeded Leake in the second round on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Bayou Boys 62, Winston 49

The Bayou Academy Colts kept their season going as they defeated Winston in the first round of the North AAA Boys Basketball Tournament Tuesday evening at Leake Academy in Madden.

Bayou improved to 12-13.

Bayou will battle top seeded Hartfield on Thursday in the second round on Thursday at 7:45 p.m.

Region 3-4A Tournament

Yazoo City Boys 75, Cleveland 49

The Cleveland High School High School Wildcats saw their year come to an abrupt halt as they lost to the Yazoo City High School Indians in the first round of the Region 3-4A Boys Basketball Tournament Tuesday in Greenwood.

Cleveland ended its year at 3-25.

Region 3-3A Tournament

Ruleville Girls 61, East Side 56

The Ruleville Central Lady Tigers edged out the East Side Trojanettes in the first round of the Region 3-3 Girls Basketball Tournament Tuesday at Velma Jackson High School in Camden.

Ruleville improved to 14-11 and will play Velma Jackson at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the semifinals.

Jacorriah Bracey had a great game as she scored 26 points with six rebounds and six assists to lead Ruleville, followed by Dataisiah Craft with 12 points and nine rebounds, Markevia Shaw with 11 points and 10 rebounds and Takyia Wilson with nine points.

Takiela Wright led the Trojanettes with 19 points, followed by Alexandria Bailey with 16 points and Olecia James with nine points. East Side ended its season at 5-21.

East Side Boys 64, Yazoo County 47

The East Side Trojans earned a big win over the Yazoo County Panthers in the first round of the Region 3-3A Boys Basketball Tournament Tuesday at Velma Jackson High School in Camden.

East Side improved to 17-10 and will play Humphreys County in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Amanda Elzy Boys 49, Ruleville 37

The Ruleville Central Tigers saw their season come to an end as they fell to the Amanda Elzy Panthers in the first round of the Region 3-3A Boys Basketball Tournament Tuesday at Velma Jackson High School in Camden.

Ladarian Carr led Ruleville with 11 points, followed by Arctavious Clark with nine points.

Ruleville finished its season at 14-13.

Region 3-1A Tournament

JFK Girls 77, Broad Street 45

The John F. Kennedy High School Lady Hornets hammered the Broad Street High School Lady Jaguars in the first round of the Region 3-1A Girls Basketball Tournament Tuesday in Shaw.

JFK will play Ray Brooks in the semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Broad Street Boys 56, Ray Brooks 53

The Broad Street Jaguars upset the Ray Brooks High School Tigers in the first round of the Region 3-1A Boys Basketball Tournament Tuesday in Shaw.

Broad Street improved to 3-14 and will play John F. Kennedy in the semifinals on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

Keyshawn Holly led the Jaguars with 24 points and 14 rebounds, followed by Karltavious Burrage with eight points and three assists and Rashad Lewis with seven points and seven rebounds.

Ray Brooks ended its season at 10-11.