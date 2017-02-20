The Shaw High School Hawks captured their sixth straight Region 3-1A Championship with a 49-45 win over John F. Kennedy Friday night in Shaw.

SHAW — The John F. Kennedy Hornets had the Shaw High Hawks’ number through three games during the regular season.

When the chips were down and it mattered the most on Friday night, the Hawks turned the tables and picked up the 49-45 win against the top seeded Hornets in the championship game of the Region 3-1A Tournament to claim their sixth consecutive region championship.

Shaw head coach Anthony Davis said the team’s focus is clear and that’s to get back to the state title game and it begins with playing Hawks’ defense.

“We are on the count down,” Davis said. “We know we have seven games to go to get back to the title game. We are on a quest to win our third championship. That’s our mindset and that’s our goal and they are coming out playing to the best of their ability and it starts on the defensive end.”

The key move in Friday’s game for Davis was his decision to shadow JFK’s point guard Kenyian Kimble with a triangle and one defense. The move proved beneficial as the defense disrupted JFK’s offense early on.

“Their point guard is one heck of a point guard and we knew that if we can stop their offense and keep them from getting into their sets we would have a chance,” Davis said. “In previous games he was getting about 10 to 12 assists a game so if we could stop that we would be alright.”

Despite Shaw’s defense, JFK jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Shaw responded by going on an 11-0 run to lead 11-6 at the end of the first quarter. Shaw led at halftime 25-21.

As the game progressed through the second half and into the fourth quarter, the Hornets found themselves trailing 45-38.

Kentrell Starks, who had knocked down two 3-point shots in the quarter, made his third with 3:15 left in the game to pull the Hornets to within four points at 45-41.

Following a defensive stop by the Hornets, Khalil Strickland was able to get to the bucket and score with a foul for a potential 3-point play. Strickland missed the free throw with 2:55 on the clock, but the Hornets now trailed 45-43.

With 1:12 left in the game, Starks was fouled while scoring a layup, but the officials waved the basket off and sent the senior guard to the line for two shots. Starks made one free throw for a 45-44 game.

Starks was fouled again with 38 seconds left in the game and split the charity shots again to tie the game at 45-45.

The Hawks called timeout and out of the timeout they were able to run a set that moved the ball to the middle of the floor. Anthony Davis, Jr. found Shontauris Wright who passed the ball to Elijah Jackson for the back door layup and the go ahead basket for a 47-45 lead with 9.4 seconds left in the game.

JFK Head Coach Marlon Dorsey called a timeout and drew up a play. Out of the timeout, the ball went to Strickland who raced up court and attempted to pass the ball to Starks in the corner, but Jackson made a play on the ball and tipped it and on an attempt to grab the ball Starks mishandled it and knocked it out of bounds.

On the ensuing inbounds pass, Davis broke free toward their basket for the long pass and layup to give the Hawks a 49-45 win over the Hornets.

Davis, Jr. led Shaw with 20 points and Wright added nine points in the win. Starks led JFK with 17 points and Strickland scored 16 points in the loss.

The Hawks (20-8) will host Thrasher at 7 p.m. Tuesday and the Hornets will face Pine Grove at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Mound Bayou.