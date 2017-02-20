The Ray Brooks High School Lady Tigers won the Region 3-1A Championship Friday night in Shaw with a 53-39 win over Simmons.

SHAW — Ti-Ti-Ti- Tigers! You-You-You-You Know!!!

This was the chant heard all through the gymnasium here Friday night as the Ray Brooks Lady Tigers played in the title game of the Region 3-1A Girls Basketball Tournament.

There are only eight players on the Ray Brooks Lady Tigers basketball team and apparently that’s all they need.

Head coach Demarcus McKinley took his mighty Lady Tigers into battle against the bigger Simmons Lady Blue Devils and proved that size and depth doesn’t always matter.

McKinley’s team controlled the game from beginning to end with hustle and tough play and when the dust settled they walked away with a 53-39 win and the Region 3-1A Championship.

“We are a team that plays hard all the time,” McKinley said. “We battled through some things during the regular season and even during the tournament, but we were able to come together and pull it out.”

Coming into the tournament, McKinley added that the team is playing for a lot.

“We have something to prove and we are highly motivated. We are taking this thing one game at a time and hopefully if we continue to play hard and together we can make a run at this thing,” he added.

Ray Brook’s seniors T’Kyra Hicks and Deneshia Lindsey made their presence felt throughout the tournament, but especially against the Lady Blue Devils.

On the night, Hicks finished with 22 points and Lindsey added 14 points.

“They are our leaders out there on the court. They play hard and they give it everything they have out there,” McKinley added.

From the opening tip, Ray Brooks was pedal to the metal jumping out to a 10-0 lead. Simmons called a timeout and came out of the break with two quick baskets, but Ray Brooks ended the opening quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 17-4 lead into the second quarter.

The Lady Tigers continued their dominance throughout the rest of the game outscoring Hollandale 13-8 in the second and 15-12 in the third. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers put the game away with timely baskets and defensive stops to secure the championship.

Joining Hicks and Lindsey was Kenyatta Spivey with 10 points.

The Lady Tigers (14-10) will host Biggersville in the first round of the 1A State Playoffs tonight at 7 p.m. in Benoit.