This weekend was a big one for Delta State University athletics.

Saturday marked the final home basketball game for the Statesmen and Lady Statesmen as they took on Christian Brothers in Gulf South Conference action at the Walter Sillers Coliseum, while the Statesmen and Lady Statesmen swimming and diving teams concluded the New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference Meet at the Delta State Aquatic Center.

DSU fans left their respective events happy as both basketball teams won with the Lady Statesmen earning a 56-53 win, while the Statesmen held onto to beat Christian Brothers 69-67.

The Statesmen, winners of their last eight games, improved to 20-6 with a 15-5 mark in the GSC. More importantly, they clinched a home game in the first round of the Gulf South Conference Tournament on Feb. 28.

Senior Devin Schmidt picked up his fourth double-double of the season as he scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. He also dished out seven assists. James Kilpatrick aided DSU with 13 points and four rebounds.

The Lady Statesmen improved to 12-13 with a 9-11 mark in the GSC. They moved into a three-way tie for seventh in the conference with Christian Brothers and Mississippi College. The top eight get into the GSC Tournament and there are two games still remaining. DSU split the season series with MC and Christian Brothers.

Alondrea Rush scored 18 points to lead DSU, followed by Kaelin Kneeland with 11 points and Anissa Jackson with 10.

Both DSU teams will be back in action on Thursday against West Alabama in Livingston with the women set to start first at 5:30 p.m.

At the DSU Aquatic Center, the Statesmen and Lady Statesmen took home second place in the men’s and women’s divisions respectively in the NSISC Meet that started on Wednesday and concluded on Saturday. Lindenwood won both divisions.

In the men’s division for DSU, Mattia Schirru, Matteo Fraschi and Kyle Weesner each won two individual events, while Nathan Sawicki and Cody Lavoie each won one each. DSU was strong in the relays as the Statesmen won three relay races over the course of the four-day meet.

In the women’s division for DSU, Melanie Tombers and Caroline Jouisse each won three events, while Gaby Santis and Anastasia Klyarovskaya each picked up a first place finish. DSU head swimming coach Dan’l Murray was named NSISC Women’s Swim Coach of the Year.

Both DSU teams will now play the waiting game, as they are anxious to hear the news on who will make the nationals from their teams. The NCAA Division II National Swimming and Diving Championships will start on Mar. 8 in Birmingham, Ala.