Three area teams took home second in their respective basketball tournaments.

The North Sunflower Academy Lady Rebels finished in the North A Tournament in Marvell, Ark. The Cleveland High School Lady Wildcats finished second in the Region 3-4A Girls Tournament in Greenwood, while the West Bolivar High School Lady Eagles finished second in the Region 3-2A Girls Tournament in Leland.

In Marvell, Ark., the Lady Rebels began the weekend by defeating Central Academy 52-46 Friday night to advance to the title game against Hebron on Saturday. In Saturday’s championship game, NSA lost to Hebron 41-27. The Lady Rebels had a tough time at the free throw line as they missed 19 free throws.

NSA, at 21-4, will start the Class A State Playoffs as a No. 2 seed from the North. The Lady Rebels will play Briarfield (No. 3) in the first round at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Rebel Academy in Learned.

In Greenwood, the Lady Wildcats battled hard but suffered a 45-37 setback against Greenwood in the championship game of the Region 3-4A Girls Basketball Tournament in Greenwood Friday evening. Cleveland, at 11-19, will host Itawamba AHS in the first round of the 4A State Playoffs tonight at 7 p.m. at the Margaret Wade Gymnasium.

In Leland, West Bolivar suffered a tough loss to the Leland High School Lady Cubs 60-54 in the title game of the Region 3-2A Tournament. The Lady Eagles fell behind 17-4 in the first seven minutes of the game. The Lady Eagles fought and clawed their way back into the game and had Leland’s reduced to four points at 58-54 with 20 seconds remaining. The Lady Eagles, now 19-12, couldn’t quite get over the hump as they will enter the State 2A Playoffs as a No. 2 seed. West Bolivar will begin first round play tonight in Rosedale against Baldwyn in a 7 p.m. contest.