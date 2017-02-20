East Side Boys 51, Amanda Elzy 46

The East Side Trojans defeated the Amanda Elzy Panthers in the consolation game of the Region 3-3A Boys Basketball Tournament in Camden to finish third Friday night.

The Trojans (18-11) will now travel to Booneville to play Booneville High School in the first round of the 3A State Playoffs Tuesday evening. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Ruleville Girls 50, Humphreys 48

The Ruleville Central Lady Tigers edged out the Humphreys County Cowgirls in the consolation game of the Region 3-3A Girls Basketball Tournament to finish third Friday night at Camden.

Jacorriah Bracey led the Lady Tigers with 28 points.

Ruleville (15-12) will travel to Booneville to play Booneville High School in the first round of the 3A State Playoffs tonight at 7 p.m.

Region 3-2A Tournament

Leflore Boys 39, West Bolivar 35

The West Bolivar High School Eagles lost to the Leflore County High School Tigers in the consolation game of the Region 3-2A Boys Basketball Tournament to finish fourth Friday night in Leland.

West Bolivar (13-13) will hit the road to play Baldwyn in the first round of the 2A State Playoffs on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Region 3-1A Tournament

Shaw Girls 60, JFK 31

The Shaw High School Lady Hawks blasted the John F. Kennedy Lady Hornets in the consolation game of the Region 3-1A Girls Basketball Tournament Friday night in Shaw.

Shaw finished third and improved to 18-7, while JFK finished fourth in the tournament.

Raven James scored 14 points to lead Shaw, followed by Tonaria Smith with 12 points, Jacaria Smith with 11 points, Kendalyn Thomas with 10 points and Lillian Scott with nine points.

Shaw will travel to Booneville tonight to play Jumpertown, while JFK (5-22) will hit the road to play Pine Grove in Ripley in the first round of the 1A State Playoffs. Both games tonight will start at 7 p.m.

Simmons Boys 48, Broad Street 20

The Simmons High School Blue Devils drummed the Broad Street High School Jaguars in the consolation game of the Region 3-1A Boys Basketball Tournament in Shaw.

Broad Street fell to 3-16 and finished fourth in the region.

The Jaguars will hit the road to play Wheeler High School in the first round of the 1A State Playoffs, which is set to start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Baseball

DSU takes two of three from West Ala.

The Delta State University Statesmen went 2-1 against the University of West Alabama in a three-game series to open Gulf South Conference play this weekend in Livingston.

DSU and West Alabama split the first two games on Saturday as DSU won game one 6-4, while West Alabama won game two 10-5. DSU beat West Alabama 10-6 in the rubber match on Sunday.

DSU (7-2, 2-1 GSC) will play its first game at home on Wednesday when the Statesmen host Southern Arkansas in a 5 p.m. contest.

Softball

DSU loses two of three

The Delta State University Lady Statesmen went 1-2 against West Alabama this weekend in Gulf South Conference action at Livingston, Ala.

DSU and West Alabama split the first two games on Sunday with West Alabama winning the first game 3-1 and DSU winning the second game 7-5. West Alabama won the series finale 5-1 on Sunday.

DSU (7-7, 1-2 GSC) will hit the road to Cleveland, Tenn. to play Lee in another GSC series starting with a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m.