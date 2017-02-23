Cleveland High’s Antanisha Wade (22) battles for the ball under the basket against Itawamba Monday night.

On Monday night here in the Margaret Wade Gymnasium, Coach Whitney Williams and her Cleveland High Lady Wildcats took the floor in the first round of the 4A State Girls Basketball Playoffs.

The Lady Wildcats faced the Itawamba Lady Indians in what turned out to be their final basketball game played as Cleveland High as the Lady Wildcats fell in overtime 31-27.

Next season, the school will combine with East Side High School to become Cleveland Central High School. With the loss, the Lady Wildcats finished the season 11-20.

As always, Williams was pleased with the effort and with the way her girls fought to the end.

"We gave it our all, but the game didn’t end the way we wished,” Williams said. “The girls never gave up, they played with heart and it was an amazing game to coach and watch.”

On the defensive end, Williams thought the team played well.

"It was an aggressive and defensive battle all night. Anytime you can hold a three-point shooting team like Itawamba to just 24 points in regulation, you’ve done something well," said Williams.

Trailing 22-17 in the final period, the Lady Wildcats clawed their way back in the game and with 2:10 on the clock Allena Griffin tied the game at 24-24.

Both teams made strong defensive stops down the stretch to keep the game locked at 24-24 and forced the contest to overtime.

In OT, Cleveland fell behind 28-24, but Griffin was fouled on a layup for a three-point play. Griffin made the free throw line to cut Itawamba’s lead to 28-27.

That would be as close as the Lady Wildcats could get. A basket from Maddie Johnson and a free throw from Alondra Gordon sealed the deal and ended the Lady Wildcats season 31-27.

Antanisha Wade led Cleveland with 14 points and seven rebounds, Griffin added eight points and Calesia Bryant chipped in with five points.