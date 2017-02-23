Ray Brooks’ TKyra Hicks scored 34 points to lead the Lady Tigers to a 56-54 win over Biggersville.

BENOIT — In basketball, a team has five players on the court at one time, but it only takes one to take over a contest.

Ray Brooks senior guard/forward T’Kyra Hicks took charge here Monday night and put the Lady Tigers on her back as she scored 34 points to lead Ray Brooks to a hard fought 56-54 win over the Biggersville Lady Lions in the first round of the 1A State Girls Basketball Playoffs.

“She stepped up and played good ball,” Ray Brooks head coach Demarcus McKinley said.

In the first half, Hicks drew a foul and drained a bucket in the process twice and both times hit the free throw to convert on the three-point play. With Ray Brooks trailing 24-22 as the seconds ticked off the clock in the second quarter, Hicks drained a 3-point to give the Lady Tigers a 25-24 lead at halftime.

Trailing 37-29 in the third quarter, the Lady Tigers charged back as they went on an 11-3 run with Hicks scoring all the points to tie the game at 40-40. Hicks’ presence energized the Lady Tigers.

In the last minute of the game trailing 54-51, Jakelia Thomas drained a clutch bucket and Deshiya Jenkins hit the go-ahead basket with under 15 seconds left in the game to put Ray Brooks on top 55-54. Thomas ended up scoring one more point on a free throw to make the final score 56-54.

“Once Hicks turned it on, it was confident boost for the other kids,” McKinley said. “Everything worked off the leader.”

The Lady Tigers also had to win despite the fact the Lady Lions went to the free throw line more than twice as often as the Lady Tigers. The Lady Lions went 18-of-34 at the free throw line, while the Lady Tigers were just 7-of-13 at the charity stripe. Five of the seven free throws that Ray Brooks made came out after a player was fouled making a basket.

Ray Brooks, now 15-10, will host Hickory Flat in the second round of the 1A State Playoffs Friday night in Benoit at 7 p.m.