SHAW— The Shaw Hawks are all too familiar with the playoff scene.

Over the past four seasons, the Hawks have won two state titles and under the leadership of Coach Anthony Davis the team has always embraced one sacred Davis concept, defense!

On Tuesday night, the Region 3-1A champions hosted the Thrasher Rebels here in the first round of the 1A State Playoffs and used their stifling championship defense to destroy the Rebels 90-33. Shaw improved to 21-8.

The Hawks defense was in full effect in the second half. Shaw held the Rebels to five points in the quarter. The Hawks scored 39 points in the third period for a 69-26 Shaw lead.

Davis felt the team's effort on defense was the difference in the ball game, especially from the second quarter on through the remainder of the game.

"First half, we were too relaxed on defense and so we had to make the adjustment of picking up the pressure because we knew they didn't really want to handle the basketball," said Davis.

"In order for us to get back to the state championship game we have to commit on defense. We pride ourselves on defense. When we can force a minimal of 18 to 20 turnovers we feel like we can win the ball game," Davis added.

The Hawks bench played the entire fourth quarter and played as tough as the starting unit, outscoring the Rebels 21-7 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

"It's all about building your program and giving every player a chance to compete in a playoff game. We wanted everybody to get in there and play and I think they enjoyed it," said Davis.

Out of the 15 players on the roster, 14 players scored. Josh Bass was the only player not to score in the game, but he injured his shoulder and was forced to leave the game.

Scott and Anthony Jackson led the Hawks with 18 points each, Shontauris Wright had 15 points, Anthony Davis, Jr. scored 14 points and Jessie Mullen added 10 points to lead Shaw.

The Hawks will host Myrtle on Saturday in the second round at 7 p.m