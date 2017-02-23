MOUND BAYOU — The sting of the John F. Kennedy Hornets proved to be too deadly for the Pine Grove Panthers here Tuesday evening in the first round of the 1A State Boys Basketball Playoffs.

The Hornets came out with a solid game plan defensively and defeated the Panthers 65-32. JFK, now 22-9, will advance to the second round against Ashland High School in Ashland Saturday night at 7 p.m.

JFK jumped out to a big 13-3 lead in the first six minutes of the game, forcing Pine Grove to play catch up. The Panthers did a go on a 6-0 run to cut JFK’s lead down to 13-9 in the second quarter, but the Hornets regained control as Kentrell Starks, Cedric Gardner, Khalil Strickland and Damian Fipps each hit 3-pointers in the period. Strickland scored nine points in the period to help push JFK to a 33-16 lead at halftime.

The Hornets continued to strengthen their advantage in the second half. At one point, JFK went on a 12-0 run that extended into the final period. The Panthers were held to just three points in the fourth quarter.

“I knew they could shoot the ball and what I wanted to do was put a lot of pressure on them,” JFK head coach Marlon Dorsey said. “I think we did that coming out, and I wanted us to defend the three and make sure we don’t foul. I think we did a good job of that.”

Strickland had a huge night for JFK as he scored 28 points and went 7-of-8 at the free throw line. Starks was JFK’s only other player in double figures with 11 points. Jon Lewellen led Pine Grove with 13 points.

Pine Grove ended its season at 18-12.