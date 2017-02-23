3A State Boys Playoffs

East Side Boys 58, Booneville 41

The East Side Trojans kept their season alive by defeating the Booneville High School Blue Devils in the first round of the 3A State Playoffs Tuesday evening in Booneville.

East Side improved to 19-11.

East Side will play North Panola in Cleveland in the second round Saturday evening at 7 p.m.

3A State Girls Playoffs

Booneville Girls 85, Ruleville 61

The Ruleville Central High School Lady Tigers had a rough time in the first round of the 3A State Girls Playoffs as they lost to the Booneville High School Lady Blue Devils Monday in Booneville.

Jacorriah Bracey led Ruleville with 31 points, followed by Dataisiah Craft with 16 points.

Ruleville ended its season at 15-13.

2A State Boys Playoffs

Baldwyn Boys 52, West Bolivar 33

The West Bolivar Eagles couldn’t quite find the winning formula as they lost to the Baldwyn High School Bearcats Tuesday evening in the first round of the 2A Stated Boys Basketball Playoffs in Baldwyn.

O.J. Rice led the Eagles with 17 points, followed by Tristan Shelton with nine points.

West Bolivar finished its year at 13-14.

2A State Girls Playoffs

West Bolivar Girls 60, Baldwyn 55

The West Bolivar Lady Eagles kept their basketball season alive by defeating the Baldwyn Lady Bearcats in the first round of the 2A State Playoffs Monday evening in Rosedale.

West Bolivar improved to 20-12. Rachel Hudson led the Lady Eagles with 19 points and eight rebounds, followed by Shizeria Edwards with 18 points and five steals and Jermilia Silas with 10 points, 12 rebounds and four steals.

West Bolivar will hit the road for the second round of the playoffs, as the Lady Eagles will play Coahoma County in Clarksdale on Friday at 7 p.m.

1A State Boys Playoffs

Wheeler Boys 83, Broad Street 47

The Broad Street Jaguars was eliminated from the 1A State Boys Basketball Playoffs as they lost to Wheeler High School Tuesday evening at Wheeler.

Broad Street ended its season at 3-17.

1A State Girls Playoffs

Shaw Girls 58, Jumpertown 42

The Shaw High School Lady Hawks picked up a huge road win over the Jumpertown High School Lady Cardinals Monday evening in the first round of the 1A State Girls Playoffs at Booneville.

Shaw improved to 19-7.

Shaw will be back in action Friday night when the Lady Hawks hit the road again to play Tremont.

Pine Grove Girls 65, JFK 20

The John F. Kennedy Lady Hornets saw their season concluded as they lost to the Pine Grove High School Lady Panthers in the first round of the 1A State Girls Basketball Playoffs Monday evening at Ripley.

JFK ended its season at 5-23.

Prep Bowling

The Cleveland High School Lady Wildcats finished sixth in the Class I State Bowling Championship Tournament Friday afternoon in Jackson.

Jennifer Stuckey led Cleveland with a 576 series, followed by Hannah Wilburn with a 531. Logan Tindle had a great day as well for Cleveland by averaging a 161. Stuckey bowled the high game with a 194.