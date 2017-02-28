The Delta State University Statesmen and Lady Statesmen will both be headed to the Gulf South Conference Tournament this week.

The Statesmen, despite losing to West Georgia 88-79 on Saturday in Carrollton, Ga., will be a No. 3 seed heading into the GSC Tourney as they host Shorter in the first round on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Walter Sillers Coliseum.

DSU is currently 21-7 and finished the regular season 16-6 in the GSC. Shorter will be a No. 6 seed as the Hawks are 17-11 and finished the GSC with an 11-11-conference mark.

This game features the top two scorers in the GSC as Shorter’s Phil Taylor is averaging 34.3 points per game, while DSU’s Devin Schmidt is averaging 22.6 points per contest. Schmidt is also a finalist for the C-Spire Bailey Howell Trophy, which goes to Mississippi’s top college basketball player at a four-year institution.

The winner of this game will take on the winner of the Union-Alabama-Huntsville game on Saturday in the semifinals at the Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Ala. with the game time set for 7:15 p.m. Championship game is set for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The winner of the GSC Tournament will get an automatic bid to the South Region Tournament. The top eight teams in the region go to the tournament.

The Lady Statesmen clinched their berth in the GSC Tournament on Saturday by defeating West Georgia 61-56 in overtime.

Delta State, at 14-13 with an 11-11 mark in the GSC, will be a No. 7 seed heading into the GSC Tournament. The Lady Statesmen will hit the road to second seeded Valdosta State (19-9, 16-6 GSC) on Tuesday in a 5 p.m. showdown.

The winner of this game will take on the winner of the Lee-Union game on Saturday in the semifinals at 2:15 p.m. at the Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Ala. The championship game will be Sunday at 12 p.m.

The Lady Statesmen won the GSC Tournament last year for the 16th time in school history.

