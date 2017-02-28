In 1A basketball, three area teams survived this weekend and will advance to the quarterfinals.

On Friday, the Ray Brooks Lady Tigers defeated the Hickory Flat Lady Rebels 53-46 in Benoit, while the Shaw High School Lady Hawks picked up a huge road win over Tremont 56-47 in the second round of the 1A State Girls Basketball Playoffs in Tremont.

The Lady Tigers improved to 16-10. Ray Brooks had another solid game from Tkyra Hicks who scored 21 points with 17 coming in the first half. The Lady Tigers also got a huge lift from Deneshia Lindsey who scored 19 points with 16 coming in the second half. Out of those points in the second half, 10 came in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Hawks improved to 20-7. Shaw led 24-16 at halftime and maintained its position in the second half. Tonaria Smith scored 21 points, and Raven James scored 18 to spearhead the Lady Hawks.

Ray Brooks will play Durant at 10:30 a.m., while Shaw will play McAdams at 1:30 p.m. in the 1A quarterfinals on Thursday at the Mississippi Coliseum.

On Saturday, the Shaw High School Hawks kept their season alive by defeating the Myrtle High School Hawks 65-55 in the second round of the 1A Boys State Playoffs in Shaw.

Shaw improved to 22-8. Shontauris Wright led the Hawks with 20 points, followed by Anthony Davis Jr. with 19 points, Jamarion Walker with 11 points and Jessean Mullen with nine points.

Shaw will play McAdams in the quarterfinals of the 1A State Playoffs at Jackson State University on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

In other 1A action, the John F. Kennedy Hornets saw their season come to an end on Saturday as they fell to Ashland 54-43.

JFK concluded its year at 22-10. Ashland will play West Lowndes in the quarterfinals at 12 p.m. on Wednesday at Jacks