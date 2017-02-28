The season for the East Side Trojans (20-11) basketball team will end eventually, but Saturday night wasn’t that time.

East Side extended their hoop dreams a little further with a 78-58 win over the North Panola Cougars in the second round of the 3A State Boys Basketball Playoffs here at the D.M. Smith gymnasium on the campus of East Side High School.

With the window of East Side’s athletic future slowly closing with the merger with Cleveland High School to take effect next school year, Trojans’ head coach Leroy Cotton said he had a simple message for the players prior to Saturday’s contest.

“We know what the future holds for us and we know that at some point the season will end for us in either a state championship or a loss, but we were not going to let it end tonight in our last game as East Side in this gym.” He explained.

The Trojans led the Cougars 11-5 in the first quarter, but the Cougars clawed back to take a 17-15 lead at the end of the period.

The Trojans entered the second quarter trailing and without their leading scorer and rebounder in Kamarian Williams who had to sit the end of the first quarter and subsequently the entire second quarter due to foul trouble.

Williams’ running mate Peyton Taylor literally took over the game in the second quarter. The junior guard performed surgery on the Cougars’ defense, knifing his way through the defense with precision ball handling and deadeye sharpshooting.

Taylor scored 16 points in the second quarter to lead the Trojans to a 44-35 halftime lead.

“A lot of times people don’t see Peyton in practice and a lot of times he takes over and dominates in practice,” Cotton said. “It hadn’t necessarily shown in games, but he’s very capable of going off like he did tonight and carrying us for stretches. He did a very good job for us and I’m proud of his effort tonight.”

Taylor finished the first half with 24 points and had a game high of 30 points to go with 10 rebounds.

In addition to Taylor, East Side also got a huge lift from senior Gary Conrod, who joined the team after the football season ended, but had a few setbacks and rejoined the team for the playoffs.

“I figured I needed another body with the district tournament,” Cotton said. “He had come out initially, and left. He’s a good kid and came and said he wanted to hoop again. He came back out and worked hard and got his weight in and tonight he played great for us.”

Conrod poured in 15 points off the bench for the Trojans filling in for Williams while he was sitting in foul trouble.

In the second half, Williams was inserted back into the line-up and poured in 13 points to finish the game with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Leroy Cotton, III joined in on the action with nine points in the win.

The Trojans will advance to meet Southeast Lauderdale (11-11) in quarterfinals of the 3A Playoffs Friday night at 8:30 p.m. on the campus of Jackson State University.