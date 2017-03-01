Delta State’s Devin Schmidt goes after a loose ball Tuesday evening. Schmidt is one of the three finalists for the C-Spire Bailey Howell Trophy.

On Monday at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum in Jackson, the C-Spire Bailey Howell Trophy will be awarded to the top college basketball player at a four-year institution in Mississippi.

The three nominees for this year’s honor are Ole Miss’ senior forward Sebastian Siaz, Mississippi State’s sophomore guard Quinndary Weatherspoon and I’m proud to say Delta State University’s senior guard Devin Schmidt.

This is Schmidt’s second time to be named a finalist for the award. Last year, he averaged a career-high 25.4 points per game but wasn’t named as one of the three finalists.

Schmidt has always been a good overall player but he has developed his overall game even more this season.

In DSU’s 93-85 win over Shorter University in the first round of the Gulf South Conference Tournament, Schmidt scored 32 points, pulled down seven rebounds and dished out six assists.

For the season, he is averaging 22.9 points per game, which is down from last year but his rebounding and assists are up. His rebounding average (6.5) and assists per game (4.8) are career highs.

In last night’s performance, it was easy to see why Schmidt is having a better year in rebounding and assists, as he battled for loose balls and ran the floor well. He made clutch passes to the right man particularly down low, which was evident in the fact that four of his teammates joined him in double figures in points on the night.

During the times when he was resting on the bench, he was cheering for his teammates jumping with excitement after every point they scored. His overall presence on the team was crucial.

For his career, Schmidt has scored 2,537 total points, which puts him just 33 points shy of breaking the Gulf South Conference record of 2,569 set by Nicholls State’s Larry Wilson who played from 1975-79.

In Mississippi college basketball history among four-year institutions, the only two players that have scored more total points than Schmidt are Al Ford (3,165 pts, MVSU, 1989-93) and Gerald Glass (2,813 pts., DSU, 1985-87, Ole Miss, 1988-90). Along with reaching the 500-career assist mark (502) last night, he is also eight rebounds shy of 700 for his career as he currently stands at 692. His overall averages for his career over 121 games are 21 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest.

Looking at his career, Schmidt has done something that you don’t see to often. In an age where many players leave for the pros early years or many colleges are picking up junior college transfers, Schmidt has made his entire career happen at DSU. Delta State has had many great players come through its program, but one would be hard pressed to find one that has performed for four years like Schmidt.

Here’s some interesting information. If Schmidt wins the award on Monday, he would not only be the second non-division I player to win the award but also the first player ever to win the award without at least two years of Division I experience. In 2006, Jasper Johnson won the award in his senior season playing for Delta State University. He transferred to DSU after playing three years at the University of Southern Mississippi.

If Schmidt wins, he would also be only the third player in the award’s history to win playing four years at the same school. Jarvis Varnado, who won the award in 2009 and 10, played at MSU from 2006-10, and Jarvis Summers, who won the award in 2014, played for Ole Miss from 2011-15.

Schmidt is also the only person nominated for the award to have more career points than the man the award is named after Bailey Howell, who scored 2,030 points for Mississippi State University from 1956-59.

Along with his season and career numbers, Schmidt’s production has DSU at 22-7 with a chance to win a conference title and make the South Region Tournament. DSU’s record in Schmidt’s 121 career games is 82-39.

Although Weatherspoon and Siaz are excellent players, I feel it’s Schmidt’s time to win it. It has to be.

P.S.

Along with the media members that are casting their votes for the Howell Trophy, fans are allowed to vote, as fan voting will make up 10 percent of the vote. To participate in the fan voting, go to www.csopavoting.com.

Player Stats

Devin Schmidt, DSU, 2013-17

This season’s stats, 28 games, 22.6 ppg., 6.5 rpg., 4.8 apg., 1.4 spg., 0.2 bgp.

Career: 121 games, 2,537 pts., 692 rebounds, 502 assists, 159 steals, 22 blks.

Career: 21.0 ppg., 5.7 rpg., 4.1 apg., 1.3 spg., 0.2 bpg.

Sebastian Siaz, Ole Miss, 2013-17

This season’s stats, 29 games, 15.1 ppg., 10.8 rpg., 1 apg., 1 spg., 1 bpg.

Career: 122 games, 1,167 pts., 913 rpg., 69 assists, 98 steals, 119 blks.

Career: 9.6 ppg., 7.5 rpg., 0.57 apg., 0.8 spg., 1.0 bpg.

Quinndary Weatherspoon, 2015-17

This season’s stats, 26 games, 16.5, ppg., 5.1 rpg., 1.9 apg., 1.7 spg., 0.3 bpg.,

Career: 57 games, 800 points, 279 rebounds, 93 assists, 86 steals, 23 blks.

Career averages: 14 ppg., 4.9 rpg, 1.6 apg., 1.5 spg., 0.4 bpg.

Andy Collier is the Sports Editor at the Bolivar Commercial. He can be reached at (662)-843-4241 or by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .