Delta State’s James Kilpatrick (22) has his sights on Shorter’s Phil Taylor (3) Tuesday night in the first round of the Gulf South Conference Tournament.

In any conference tournament, that first game is of the utmost importance.

A win moves that team to the next round. A loss and that is playing a waiting game hoping the regional committee deems it fit to make the big postseason tournament.

The third seeded Delta State University Statesmen, who are in pursuit of a Gulf South Conference Title and a berth in the NCAA Division II South Region Tournament, had a tough challenge in the form of the sixth seeded Shorter University Hawks in the first round of the Gulf South Conference Tournament here Tuesday night.

Shorter came into the game averaging 86 points a night, which was second in the GSC. The game also pitted the top two scorers in the conference together as Shorter’s Phil Taylor entered the night averaging 34.3 points per game, while Devin Schmidt was averaging 22.6 a contest.

The game turned out to be more than a battle of the two top scorers as everyone for both teams did their damage. All total, 10 players, five on each team, scored in double figures in points. When the dust settled, the Statesmen came out victorious with a 93-85 victory sending the excited fans home happy. Delta State, now 22-7, will play Alabama-Huntsville in the semifinals of the GSC Tournament in Birmingham, Ala. at the Pete Hanna Center on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

The Statesmen played a near perfect game as far as taking care of the basketball and shot selection. Delta State committed just two turnovers and dished out 18 assists. The Statesmen also shot 52.9 percent (37-of-70) from the floor.

Shorter shot an amazing 50 percent (13-of-26) from 3-point range but ended up shooting 47.6 percent (30-of-63) overall in the field. As a team, Shorter had 13 assists to just 10 turnovers, while shooting an impressive 92.3 percent (12-of-13) at the charity stripe. DSU’s ability to get to the line more frequently was also a deciding factor.

“To go through this game and only have two turnovers is significant,” Delta State head coach Jim Boone said. “It’s really huge. You’re not going to lose too many games if you shoot 52 percent from the field and have two turnovers and get to the line more often than the other team. This team has done a really good job of committing themselves to their defensive play. If you look at this scoring, you may not think defense was a huge part, but it was a huge part in tonight’s win. Keeping them off the line, keeping them from scoring in the paint and making them have to shoot it from the perimeter, those things were all huge.”

Schmidt ended up out dueling Taylor in the individual battle. Schmidt finished with 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Taylor scored 26 points with six assists and three rebounds. The six assists Schmidt got put him over 500 for his career as he now has 502 assists which puts him fourth on DSU’s all-time list.

Cedric Harper and Ravion Henry aided Schmidt as they scored 16 points each. Harper had eight rebounds with four blocks, while Henry had five assists.

Brett Warner had a big night from 3-point land for DSU as he went 3-of-6 from behind the arc and 4-of-7 from the floor to finish with 11 points. He also had four rebounds and two assists. James Kilpatrick rounded out DSU’s double-figure scorers as he tallied 11 points with nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals.

Boone was pleased with Kilpatrick’s defensive play as he was assigned to guard Taylor.

“James has played his tail off,” Boone said. “He played so hard tonight. He did a great job against a great player. For the majority of the game, he guarded Taylor and Taylor went 7-of-23. That’s a really good performance by James.”

For Shorter, Damerit Brown aided Taylor by nailing five 3-pointers to finish with 23 points, five assists and four rebounds. Mike Wickliff scored 12 points with four rebounds, Ross scored 10 points with 13 rebounds and Alijah Bennett scored 10 points to round out Shorter’s top performers.

Shorter fell to 17-12.