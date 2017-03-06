Bolivar Commercial / Roderious Phillips Shaw High School’s Anthony Jackson jumps high in the air as he goes for two points Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the 1A State Boys Basketball Playoffs at Jackson State University. Jackson scored 21 points as Shaw won 80-34.

JACKSON — The Shaw High School Hawks couldn’t be denied here early Wednesday at Jackson State University.

The Hawks blasted the McAdams High School Bulldogs 80-34 in the quarterfinals of the 1A State Boys Basketball Playoffs. Shaw, now 23-8, will play Leake County in the semifinals at the Mississippi Coliseum on Monday at 4 p.m.

The Hawks did a much better job of maintaining control of the basketball.

Shaw dished out 12 assists with 14 turnovers, while McAdams had just four assists and turned it over 34 times.

“It’s started on the defensive end,” Shaw head coach Anthony Davis said. “We forced turnovers and that played a big role in winning the ball game. We put pressure on their guards and they started taking ball shots.”

Shaw got off to a fairly slow start as the Hawks actually trailed 9-6 with 4:07 left in the first quarter. That quickly changed as Shaw went on a 21-1 run and took a 27-10 lead with 4:07 left in the second quarter. Shaw ended up taking a 28-16 lead at halftime.

In the second half, it was all Shaw as the Hawks outscored the Bulldogs 52-18 in the second half.

Shaw shot 56.4 percent (22-of-39) in the second half and 47.1 percent (33-of-70) for the game. The Bulldogs were held to just 26.7 percent (12-of-45) shooting in the field.

Anthony Jackson scored 21 points with eight rebounds, six steals and three assists to lead the Hawks, followed by Shontauris Wright with 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals, Anthony Davis Jr. with 16 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists and William Scott with eight points, four assists and three steals.