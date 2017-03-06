Bolivar Commercial / Roderious Phillips Shaw High School’s Kendalyn Thomas tries to make her move past a McAdams defender Thursday in the quarterfinals of the 1A Girls Basketball Tournament at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. Thomas scored 21 points as Shaw won the game 58-54.

JACKSON — The Shaw High School Lady Hawks moved closer to a state championship as they edged out the McAdams High School Lady Bulldogs 58-54 here Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the 1A State Girls Basketball Playoffs.

The Lady Hawks, now 21-7, will advance to the semifinals of the playoffs on Monday when they play Leake County at 10:30 a.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Shaw didn’t have its best shooting night but the Lady Hawks were able to make more shots and produce more shots in key areas. Shaw went 18-of-34 at the free throw line while McAdams went 13-of-27. Shaw also went 6-of-13 from 3-point land, while McAdams went 5-of-9. For the game, Shaw was shot 34 percent (17-of-50) from the floor, while McAdams shot 36.7 percent (18-of-49).

Shaw head coach Ricky Lunford said Shaw’s defense as a whole was solid but still feels that team has some areas to work on.

“We kept pressure on the ball,” Lunford said. “They had two players in the post that are dangerous, and my girls got in foul trouble trying to defend them. We missed too many free throws.

“My girls didn’t give up and they kept fighting. Even though they made mistakes, they kept hustling. We hit the threes really well but we missed some put backs.”

Kendalyn Thomas scored 21 points with three rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead Shaw, followed by Raven James with 13 points and nine rebounds, Tonaria Smith with 11 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals, Jacaria Smith with eight points, five rebounds and two steals and Lillian Scott with a game-high 16 rebounds to go with three points and a blocked shot.

Jakyra Young and Ke’Mara Atterberry scored 12 points each to lead the Lady Bulldogs.

McAdams ended its season at 23-7.