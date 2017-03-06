Bolivar Commercial / Roderious Phillips Ray Brooks’ TKyra Hicks (23) and Alexis Nelson (10) move down the court Thursday in the quarterfinals of the 1A State Girls Basketball Playoffs in Jackson. Ray Brooks lost to Durant 67-47.

JACKSON — The Ray Brooks High School Lady Tigers saw their season come to a rough stop here Thursday afternoon at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Ray Brooks fell short to the Durant High School Lady Tigers 67-47 in the quarterfinals of the 1A State Girls Basketball Playoffs.

Durant, now 20-8, will play Pine Grove on Monday in the semifinals at 9 a.m. Ray Brooks concluded its season at 16-11.

Durant led 27-17 at halftime and continued to stretch its lead in the second half. Ray Brooks trailed 43-31 heading into the fourth quarter. Durant continued to get stronger as the game progressed.

“They made us keep shots on the three-point line,” Ray Brooks head coach Demarcus McKinley said. “They out worked us. They’re No. 2 (Tamara Riley), that girl can play. We had a great season but we came out a little flat in the first half.”

Senior TKyra Hicks led the way for Ray Brooks with 23 points, followed by Kenyata Spivey with nine points and Deneshia Lindsey with eight.