Ray Brooks comes up short Featured
Written by Andy Collier
Sports
JACKSON — The Ray Brooks High School Lady Tigers saw their season come to a rough stop here Thursday afternoon at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Ray Brooks fell short to the Durant High School Lady Tigers 67-47 in the quarterfinals of the 1A State Girls Basketball Playoffs.
Durant, now 20-8, will play Pine Grove on Monday in the semifinals at 9 a.m. Ray Brooks concluded its season at 16-11.
Durant led 27-17 at halftime and continued to stretch its lead in the second half. Ray Brooks trailed 43-31 heading into the fourth quarter. Durant continued to get stronger as the game progressed.
“They made us keep shots on the three-point line,” Ray Brooks head coach Demarcus McKinley said. “They out worked us. They’re No. 2 (Tamara Riley), that girl can play. We had a great season but we came out a little flat in the first half.”
Senior TKyra Hicks led the way for Ray Brooks with 23 points, followed by Kenyata Spivey with nine points and Deneshia Lindsey with eight.