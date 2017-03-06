East Side's Kierre Jackson scores one of his seven layups during the team's 56-41 win over Southeast Lauderdale Friday at Jackson State University. Jackson caused havoc on defense for the Trojans, which led to steals and easy layups for 15 points.

JACKSON—"Offense wins games, but defense wins championships," is a slogan often used by sports teams.

On Friday night, the East Side Trojans put that saying into action in their quarterfinals matchup against the Southeast Lauderdale Tigers in the 3A State Boys Basketball Playoffs here at Jackson State University.

The Trojans forced 17 turnovers and scored 16 points off of those turnovers to claim a 56-41 win. The Trojans are now 21-11 on the year.

East Side head coach Leroy Cotton was happy about the win, but was not pleased with how the team performed overall.

"How we played tonight is in line with how we have played all year,” Cotton said. “We had been playing really good ball, so I knew we were in for a let down. Fortunately, we played better as the game went on.”

Southeast Lauderdale led 16-14 in the middle of the second quarter.

With East Side trailing, Peyton Taylor was fouled while scoring a layup for the Trojans. He made the free throw to complete the three-point play for a 17-16 East Side lead.

After Taylor’s three-point play, East Side continued to surge. One of the reasons for the improvement during the game was senior Kierre Jackson. Jackson, who is usually a starter, came off the bench in the quarterfinals.

On the next three plays, Jackson came up with steals and raced down court to score three consecutive baskets to give East Side a 23-16 advantage.

"We made the decision to bring Kierre off the bench tonight,” Cotton said. “He played well for us on both ends of the floor. He did a great job on defense and gave us the spark we needed.”

East Side led the Tigers 23-18 at halftime and 33-26 at the end of the third quarter.

In the final period, Taylor scored a basket for the Trojans to give them a 35-26 lead. The Tigers however responded with six unanswered points, courtesy of Malik Wright to close the gap to 35-32.

With the Tigers nipping at their heels, the Trojans needed to find a lift and find it they did with their defensive pressure.

The Trojans were able to get into the Tigers' passing lanes and deflect the basketball, which led to fast break points. The Trojans went on a 12-0 run highlighted by a slam-dunk from Taylor, which seemed to knock the fight out of the Tigers.

During that stretch, the Trojans outscored the Tigers 16-4 to take a 51-36 lead. They never looked back as they held on for the victory.

On the night, the Trojans shot 42.3 percent (22-of-52) from the floor, 14.3-percent (2-of-14) from the three-point line and a perfect 100 percent (10-of-10) at the free throw line.

Defensively, the Trojans held the Tigers to 37.5 percent (18-of-48) from the floor. The Tigers shot 50 percent (3-of-6) at the charity stripe and 14.3 percent (2-of-14) from the three-point line.

Taylor finished the night with 18 points to lead the Trojans, followed by Kamarian Williams with 17 points and seven rebounds and Jackson with 15 points.

With the win, the Trojans have earned the right to face the Morton Panthers (30-0) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mississippi Coliseum in the semifinals. Morton defeated Humphreys County Friday night 80-69.

Cotton said Morton is a good team and will be a formidable matchup for the Trojans.

"They are a great team and they really get after people. Our main focus will be to figure out how to handle their pressure. On offense, they shoot the ball well and so we will have to try and use our length to challenge them on the perimeter," said Cotton.