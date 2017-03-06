The Delta State University Statesmen have punched their ticket to the NCAA Division II Tournament, as they will be a No. 3 seed in the South Region Tournament in Huntsville, Ala. this week.

The Statesmen (22-8), will take on sixth seeded Christian Brothers (18-12) on Saturday with the game time to be announced. The semifinals will be on Sunday with the championship game set for Tuesday. The winner of the region will advance to the Elite Eight Tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Mar. 22-25.

“We got the third seed in the regional, so we’re excited about that,” Delta State head coach Jim Boone said.

The Statesmen advanced to the semifinals of the Gulf South Conference Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., losing to Alabama-Huntsville 85-67 Saturday evening. In the game, Devin Schmidt led DSU by scoring 21 points with seven rebounds and four assists, followed by James Kilpatrick with 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals, Brett Warner with 12 points, four assists and three rebounds and Ravion Henry with 11 points and four rebounds.

Huntsville ended up winning the GSC Tournament by defeating Valdosta State 94-91 Sunday afternoon. In the region tournament, Huntsville is the top seeded team, while Valdosta State is seeded second. Huntsville will play eighth seeded Clark Atlanta, Valdosta State will play seventh seeded Rollins and fourth seeded Barry will play fifth seeded Eckerd.

DSU went to the semifinals of the GSC Tournament last year but didn’t advance to the tournament. DSU finished last year with a 19-11 record and finished fifth in the GSC regular season standings. The Statesmen have already won three more games this year and finished third in the GSC regular season standings.

“Certainly, we felt last year we were deserving of being in the tournament,” Boone said. “Any time you leave it up to a committee to make that choice, you’re leaving it up to some else in someone’s hands. That was motivation for us going into this season. We wanted to make sure that without a shadow of a doubt we put ourselves in the NCAA Tournament. The goal of every basketball program is to make the NCAA Tournament, and we wanted to do everything in our power to make that happen. One of the things that I’m really proud of this team for is we did that with some huge wins and some huge road wins.”

DSU had a three-game losing streak in the middle of January which marked the only time DSU had lost back-to-back games.

“Our team was very consistent all year long,” Boone said. “We went through a really brutal stretch in regards to scheduling. We certainly played well enough to win two or three games during that time. When you’re on the road it’s hard so I was really proud of our team for continuing to grind and winning the next time around.”