Bolivar Commercial / Roderious Phillips Shaw High School’s Anthony Davis Jr. had a great game as he helped lead his team to a 71-56 win over Leake County in the semifinals of the 1A State Basketball Playoffs Monday in Jackson.

It's back to the big game for the Shaw Hawks.

The Hawks punched their ticket to the state title game for the third time in four years by defeating the Leake County Gators 71-56 in the semifinals of the 1A State Boys Basketball Playoffs Monday at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

The Hawks, now 24-8, will be looking to win their third 1A State Championship in four years on Thursday when they play the Ashland Blue Devils in the championship game. The Gators concluded their season at 18-11.

Shaw High head coach Anthony Davis, who is in his 18th year as head coach of the Hawks, said he is looking forward to leading his team into battle one more time.

“It feels great just to be back,” Davis said. “We took a year off and now I think the guys are excited about being in the big show.”

Shaw jumped out to a good start as the Hawks led 21-9 after the first quarter and maintained a 37-28 lead at halftime. Shaw continued to pull away in the second half.

The Hawks were able to win their semifinal game by playing good sound basketball. Shaw shot 46.4 percent (26-of-56) from the floor and dished out 13 assists while turning it over 12 times. Leake County shot 36.2 percent from the floor (21-of-58) and dished out just eight assists while turning the ball over 18 times.

“Our guys came out and played very, very well,” Davis said. “It started off on the defensive end which created easy baskets. We shot the basketball very, very well. We made shots. We made jump shots and lay-ups.”

The Hawks utilized everybody as 12 players saw some minutes in Monday’s semifinal contest. Shontauris Wright went 4-of-6 from the floor and 12-of-13 from the free throw line to finish up with a game-high 20 points. He also pulled down six rebounds with three steals and two assists. Anthony Davis Jr. went 9-of-20 from the floor and scored 19 points with eight rebounds and seven assists; William Scott Jr. went 4-of-6 in the field scored 10 points with two rebounds, two assists and two steals and Churvale Wade went a perfect 4-of-4 in the field with eight points, three rebounds and a steal in 11 minutes of action to aid Shaw.

Charles Bowie scored 17 points with seven rebounds to lead Leake County.

Shaw’s opponent Thursday, Ashland (27-6), advanced to the championship game by outslugging Houlka 91-64 in the semifinals on Monday. The Blue Devils know how to put points up on the board as they are averaging 76.7 points a night. In Ashland’s win over Houlka, the Blue Devils shot 59.7 percent (37-of-62) from floor. Cadarrious Crumb scored 27 points, and Deanthony Tipler scored 25 for the Blue Devils.

“Ashland’s a team that kind of mirrors us,” Davis said. “They’re a very good team. They play well together, but I think if we can get in there, stop the penetration and force those guys to shoot jump shots, we’ll have a great opportunity to win the ball game.”