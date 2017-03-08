Bolivar Commercial / Roderious Phillips Shaw High School’s Tonaria Smith (24) is feeling the pain after her team suffered a 53-49 loss to Leake County in the semifinals of the 1A State Basketball Playoffs Monday at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

It was the end of the road for the Shaw High School Lady Hawks Monday afternoon at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

Shaw battled hard but fell to the Leake County Lady Gators 53-49 in the semifinals of the 1A State Girls Basketball Playoffs. Leake County, now 24-7, will play Pine Grove for the state championship at the Mississippi Coliseum on Thursday at 1 p.m. Shaw ended its season at 21-8.

Shaw trailed 24-19 at halftime but outscored the Lady Gators 25-16 in the third quarter to take a 44-40 lead heading into the final period. Shaw struggled in the fourth as the Lady Hawks were held to just five points. Shaw also had three players finish with four personal fouls each.

“We didn’t handle the ball at the end,” Lady Hawks head coach Ricky Lunford said. “We got off to a slow start. We collected ourselves. We were up by seven with two minutes left in the game, and we didn’t take care of the ball. We had a couple of turnovers, we didn’t get back on defense and our kids were in foul trouble.”

The Lady Hawks shot 37.7 percent (20-of-53) in the field, while Leake County shot 51.2 percent (22-of-43) on the day.

Lillian Scott led Shaw with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, followed by Kendalyn Thomas with 11 points, Raven James with 10 points and six rebounds, Tonaria Smith with seven points and four rebounds and Denkyra Phillips with three points and five rebounds.

Otashe Burrage led the Lady Gators with 21 points, five rebounds and three steals, followed by Sedryonna Harris with 17 points and four reboun