The month of March in college basketball is referred to as "March Madness."

Right here in Bolivar County, we definitely have the madness coursing through our veins as we’ll still have teams battling for the ultimate prize. Looking at what is transpiring, this basketball season has definitely been amazing.

Now that I've gotten that off my chest, I will now begin my column.

East Side Trojans

I have to lead with the "Mighty Trojans" as they will be playing the Morton High School Panthers in the semifinals of the 3A State Basketball Playoffs tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum, also know as "The Big House" in Jackson. With the school merging with Cleveland High School to form Cleveland Central High School, this is the last year of East Side High School basketball and these young men on the team are looking to make it one we won't ever forget.

The last couple of weeks have been memorable for the Trojans as they've won their last four games after losing to Humphreys County 54-51 in the semifinals of the Region 3-3A Tournament last month. Defense has been key for East Side as the Trojans have given up just 46.5 points a game during the winning streak.

East Side, at 21-11, will be considered an underdog as Morton High School has yet to taste to defeat in the 30 games they've played this year. The Panthers are a terrific team but they are taking on an East Side team that is hungry and ready to close its final season on an historic note. The winner of this game goes to the state title game on Saturday. The Trojans haven't been to the title game since 2014 and are still looking for that elusive first state championship. No matter what happens today, just remember one thing Trojans, "We're proud of y'all." Good luck in today's game.

Shaw High School

The Shaw High School Hawks continued their greatness on Monday when they defeated Leake County to advance to the 1A State Boys Basketball Championship game for the third time in four years. The Hawks have carved out a winning tradition by playing great team basketball and that was on display Monday with 12 players getting a chance to play.

Another thing going in the Hawks’ favor is history. The Hawks have won four state championships in their program’s history and two recently in 2014 and 15. The way Shaw has played in recent weeks, don’t be surprised to see another title come back to the place known as the “small town with the big welcome.”

I would also like to give a shout out to the Shaw High School Lady Hawks, who just finished a successful season that saw them go to the 1A State Semifinals and finish with a 21-8 final record. This year marked the second straight year the girls advanced as far as the state semifinals. Even though the loss to Leake County wasn’t the most pleasant way to end a season, you girls are champions to all of us here in Bolivar County. Congrats girls on the great run.

Howell Trophy

As I watched the presentation of the CSpire Bailey Howell Trophy on my computer Monday, I was disappointed as Delta State University senior guard Devin Schmidt wasn’t named the winner. With his numbers (22.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 4.8 apg) and the success DSU has had, I thought he should have won . The man Schmidt lost to, Ole Miss forward Sebastian Saiz, was also very deserving of the award as he is currently averaging 14.9 points and 10.8 rebounds per game and was named first team All-Southeastern Conference the next day. I also want to give a big congratulations to Mississippi State University’s Victoria Vivians for winning the CSpire Gillom Trophy for a third straight year.

The fact that Schmidt, a four time All-Gulf South Conference selection, has been nominated twice in three years for the Howell Trophy is quite an accomplishment particularly considering the fact that DSU is a non-division I school. Schmidt is the only player from a non-DI school to be nominated twice for the Howell Trophy.

Also, the entire staff at DSU has done a great job of scheduling the right teams to get players extra exposure. This year marked the second time in three years DSU played Mississippi State in an exhibition game. The two times DSU was able to do that Schmidt got nominated for the award. By the way in two games against MSU, Schmidt has scored 42 total points with 10 rebounds and eight assists. He is also 12 points shy of breaking the GSC record for career points (2,569) as he currently 2,558 in his career.

DSU basketball

Now it’s time to switch gears, as DSU (22-8) will be playing in the NCAA Division II South Region Men’s Basketball Tournament starting Saturday against Christian Brothers in Huntsville, Ala. at 12 p.m. DSU won two barnburners with Christian Brothers during the season, so this game is a tough opening round draw. I think the Statesmen, however, have what it takes to make a run in this postseason. The winner of the region will be in the Elite Eight Tournament in Sioux Falls, S. D. on Mar. 22-25.

When the Statesmen are on they play great team basketball. If they do that don’t be surprised to them in South Dakota.

A national championship would be the postseason award I know Schmidt and the rest of his teammates would love to have.

Andy Collier is the sports editor at the Bolivar Commercial. He can be reached at (662)-843-4241 or by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .