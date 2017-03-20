Tom Morris / Louisiana Tech Senior outfielder and former Cleveland High School standout Marshall Boggs has had a great year driving in runs for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

Former Cleveland High School standout Marshall Boggs is having a solid senior season on the baseball diamond for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

Boggs has played well as of late as he has reached base in 11 consecutive games. He has been able to hit anywhere in the batting order as he has batted second, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth.

He is tied for second on the team in sacrifice bunts (3) and is third on the team and tied for sixth in Conference-USA in RBIs with 22. He is third on the team in home runs (3) and is hitting .246 with a .435 slugging percentage and a .366 on-base percentage. Boggs’ production has played a key role in Louisiana Tech posting a 15-5 through 20 games thus far.

Boggs’ hitting has improved to the point to where he has already eclipsed last year’s total in home runs and RBIs as he hit .222 with two home runs and 19 RBIs in 49 games during his junior season.

Boggs, who played two years of junior college baseball at Hinds Community College, said he has made significant improvements on his approach.

“I’m more relaxed in the box, and I’m trying to slow the game down and not to do too much at the plate,” Boggs said.

Boggs said the biggest reason for his RBIs is there are many good hitters in the line-up.

“It helps that guys in front of me are getting on base a lot more,” Boggs said. “I get put in better situations where it’s not two outs and runners in scoring position. With less than two outs, I’m able to get them in.”

The right fielder has done great work with the glove by committing just one error in 43 total chances for a .977 fielding percentage.

“I’ve really enjoyed it out there. I get to talk to the fans out there sometimes,” Boggs said with a chuckle.

Louisiana Tech’s program has been on the rise. The Bulldogs went 42-20 last year and advanced to the NCAA Division I Regionals. This year, they are ranked 24th in the most recent USA Today Coaches Poll.

Boggs said the success has created a special atmosphere.

“Now that we’ve brought this program back up to where it used to be, fans have really jumped on board,” Boggs said. “I really love it because it makes playing the game much more enjoyable. Playing for those fans in the stands that come to watch you play, it makes all the difference in the world. Being on a team with a lot of returners and older guys, you can relax and have fun. It’s just absolutely tremendous.”

Boggs and the rest of the Boggs will be back in action Tuesday when they travel to Nacogdoches, Texas to play Stephen F. Austin.