Bayou’s Paul O’Neal is all smiles as he is greeted at home plate by his teammates after hitting a 2-run homer Thursday.

Thursday started out like it could possibly be a luck day for the St. Joe Fighting Irish against the Bayou Academy Colts here at Colt Field.

St. Joe scored a run in the top of the of the first, and the Colts loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the inning but couldn’t score which gave St. Joe a 1-0 lead after one inning of play.

Life after the first inning drastically changed for the Fighting Irish as luck moved to the home of the Colts. Bayou finished the game with 15 hits and St. Joe pitchers hit eight batters as Bayou ended up cruising to a 12-2 win in District 1-AAA baseball action. Bayou won its sixth straight game and improved to 7-4 with a 3-0 mark in the district. St. fell to 1-9 with an 0-3 mark in the district.

After the first inning, Bayou left hander Cannon Esch regrouped and battled on the mound, holding St. Joe scoreless over the next three innings. Esch earned the win as he gave up a run on four hits with four strikeouts, one walk and three hit batters in four innings of work in the 66-pitch effort.

“We made a few fielding mistakes and let a guy get around the bases on us and score,” Bayou head coach Will Reed said about the first inning. “Cannon did a good job of buckling down and getting us out of the inning without a whole lot of damage. He battled all night. He didn’t have his best stuff but was able to put together a good outing.”

The Fighting Irish also had some bad luck on the base paths. In the top of the third, Esch caught a St. Joe runner napping when he threw to first with no outs in the inning. In the run down, first baseman Paul O’Neal threw to shortstop Brett Burrell who made the tag. In the top of the fourth with two outs, Esch threw to first to pick off another runner with O’Neal making the tag to hold the Fighting Irish at bay.

While Esch and the defense were keeping St. Joe off the scoreboard after the first, Bayou scored two runs in the second, three runs in the third and four runs in the fourth to take a 10-1 lead after four innings. O’Neal roped a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to highlight the rally.

“Our bats woke up about the third or fourth inning,” Reed said. “We started scoring a few runs. We’ve got some adjustments we can make. We’ve got to keep getting better going into next week.”

After Esch’s work was done, Jack Haynes came on to pitch in the fifth. Haynes struggled a little in the fifth as he gave up a run, but he settled down in the top of the sixth and struck out the side in order on only 11 pitches to keep the game at 10-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, Bayou scored two runs to end the game.

Haynes ended up pitching two innings and gave up one run on two hits with four strikeouts and no walks in a 33-pitch effort.

Haynes led Bayou at the plate by tagging four hits including a triple and a double with three RBIs and a run scored, followed by Burrell with three hits, three runs and a RBI, Logan Clark with two hits including a double with two RBIs and a run scored, Kellar Otts with two hits, a RBI and a run scored, Cross Crowe with a hit, a RBI and three runs scored, Paul O’Neal with a two-run home run and Collins Tabb and Trey Williamson with a hit and a run each.

For St. Joe, Trevor Muzzi and Wade Chustz drilled two hits each to lead the offense. Chustz was the losing pitcher as he gave up five runs on eight hits with four strikeouts, one walk and three hit batters in a 70-pitch, 3-inning effort.

Bayou will return to the diamond on Monday when the team hosts Kirk in a District 1-AAA game. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.