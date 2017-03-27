Delta State second baseman Emil Ellis throws to first as a North Alabama base runner tries to slid into him Sunday at Ferriss Field/Harvey Stadium.

Life is always good in the dug out when Mike Kinnison is happy.

The Delta State University Statesmen gave their head coach something to smile about this weekend as they swept the North Alabama Lions in a three-game Gulf South Conference baseball series here at Ferriss Field/Harvey Stadium.

DSU started the three-game series with a doubleheader sweep on Saturday, winning the first game 8-4 and the second game 18-10. The Statesmen concluded their series Sunday as they won 6-2.

DSU improved to 22-7 with a 13-5 record in the GSC, while North Alabama fell to 16-13 with an 11-7 conference mark. With the sweep, the Statesmen have won eight in a row and moved into first place in the GSC standings.

Over the course of the weekend, the Statesmen stroked 37 hits.

“We did a great job at the plate,” Kinnison said. “For the second weekend in a row, I thought we answered the call at the plate, handled good pitching and put the runs up that we needed to get the wins. It’s great to sweep. We were able to sweep last weekend on the road and then come back home and sweep a really good North Alabama club. I’m just proud of my guys. I thought our energy and effort was there all weekend.”

Clay Casey led DSU at the plate by going 8-for-12 in the series including a home run and two doubles with five runs scored and four RBIs. Brian Lane went 5-for-10 with three RBIs and three runs scored, Jason Popovich went 5-for-12 with two doubles, five runs scored and three RBIs, Juwan Burney went 4-for-11 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored, Zach Shannon went 4-for-11 with two home runs, four runs scored and five RBIs, John Russell went 3-for-8 with a grand slam home run, four runs scored and five RBIs, Nick Morgan went 3-for-9 with a RBI and two runs scored and Justin Jussbaum went 3-for-10 with a double, two RBIs and four run scored to round out DSU’s top performer at the plate.

Pitching wise, Delta State also got strong outings from Corey Beard in game one on Saturday and Seth Birdsong in the third and final game on Sunday. Beard (5-0) gave up four runs, two earned, on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks in a 97-pitch, 8-inning outing to earn the win, while Birdsong (4-1) gave up two runs, one earned, on seven hits with two strikeouts and a walk in a 110-pitch, 8-inning effort to earn the victory. The bullpen pitched well as a whole by giving up just two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings of work over the three games. Peyton White (2-0) earned the win in game two by giving up one run on two hits with no walks or strikeouts in 2 1/3 strong innings of relief. Zach Osbon pitched two games in the series and tossed two scoreless innings of relief to around out the top performances on the mound.

DSU will be back on the diamond on Tuesday when the Statesmen travel to Magnolia, Ark. to play Southern Arkansas in a single game set for 5 p.m.