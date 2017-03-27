East Side’s Alan Williams lays down a sacrifice bunt against Humphreys County Friday night in Cleveland.

This weekend was one the East Side Trojans would probably like to forget.

The Trojans lost both of their baseball games as they fell to the Humphreys County Cowboys 12-9 in a Region 3-3A contest in Cleveland Friday and lost to the West Bolivar Eagles 10-8 Saturday in Rosedale. East Side fell to 8-6 with a 1-1 mark in the region.

In Friday’s contest, Humphreys County and East Side had their share of struggles as they combined for 15 walks and 10 errors with each team taking advantage of wild pitches and passed balls. Both teams had five errors each with East Side’s pitchers recording 10 of the walks. Humphreys County tagged eight hits at the plate, while East Side had five.

“We had 10 walks and made five errors that would have been second and third outs in two different innings,” East Side head coach Anthony Johnson said. “We shot ourselves in the foot tonight.”

Jamarcus Richardson took the loss in relief as he gave up three runs on four hits with three strikeouts and four walks in three innings of work. Konnor Short started the game for East Side and gave up nine runs on four hits with six walks and eight strikeouts in four innings of work.

At the plate for East Side, A.J. Weir drilled a hit, drove in two runs and scored a run to lead the way, followed by Gabe Russell with a hit and two runs, Ken Thompson with a hit and a RBI, Larry Tyler with a hit and a run, Short with a hit and Larry Smith with two runs as Short’s courtesy runner.

Against West Bolivar, East Side committed five more errors. Weir stroked three hits and scored a run to lead East Side, followed by L’Kenna Whitehead and Kamarian Williams with two hits, a run scored and a RBI each and Russell with two hits.

For West Bolivar, Kirzerron Lewis drilled two hits including a triple with two RBIs, followed by Quamarius Baldridge with two hits and two RBIs, Kentrevian Edwards with a hit and two RBIs and Jaqualin Lewis with a hit and a RBI.

Jatorey Moore earned the win on the mound as the gave up three runs on three hits with six walks in five innings of work.

The win was good for West Bolivar’s moral as the Eagles lost to O’Bannon 14-3 on Friday. West Bolivar pushed its record to 3-6.

East Side will be back in action today as the Trojans host J.Z. George with the first pitch set for 4 p.m. They will also hit the road on Tuesday to play Yazoo County at Yazoo City at 6 p.m. in a Region 3-3A contest. West Bolivar will travel to Webb on Tuesday to play West Tallahatchie.