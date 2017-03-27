Delta State shortstop Abi Gibson makes a catch against North Alabama. Gibson was DSU’s leader at the plate in the three game series at University Field.

The bats of the Delta State University Lady Statesmen were ice cold here at University Field this weekend.

The Lady Statesmen produced just three runs and 14 hits in 21 innings of softball this weekend as they lost all three games of their Gulf South Conference series to the North Alabama Lady Lions (19-10, 13-9 GSC).

DSU lost 3-2 and 7-0 on Saturday and 5-1 on Sunday. The Lady Statesmen (12-19, 5-13 GSC) have lost nine of their last 11 games, scoring just 21 runs during that time frame. They have also been shutout four times during that stretch as well. DSU is 11th out of 12 teams in the GSC in batting average (.259) and runs scored (119).

“We’re having a tough time here lately just getting our bats going,” Delta State head coach Casey Charles said. “You can look at the numbers here lately and we’re putting up just two, three or four runs a game and that’s just not enough. We’ve been trying to work a lot on situational hitting and advancing runners. Things we’re able to accomplish in practice everyday, we’re not bringing out in game scenarios. That’s hurting us pretty good.”

Abi Gibson had the hot series for DSU as she went 4-for-12 with a RBI and a run scored. Jordan Jones went 3-for-10 with a double to aid DSU at the plate.

In the circle, Baillie Springfield suffered two losses as she gave up seven runs on 16 hits with two strikeouts and three walks in 10.1 innings of work. Her losses came in game one and game three. Mari Alex Sandridge took the loss in game two as she gave up four runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings of work.

DSU will be back in action this weekend when the Lady Statesmen travel to Memphis, Tenn. to play Christian Brothers in a GSC three-game series. The series will start on Saturday with a doubleheader at 2 p.m. and conclude on Sunday with a single-game at 2 p.m.