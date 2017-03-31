Shaw High School’s Shontauris Wright is focused on the mound Wednesday.

SHAW — Senior right hander Shontauris Wright had the Shaw High School Hawks flying high here Wednesday evening.

Wright threw a no-hitter to lead the Hawks to a 10-0 victory over the Simmons High School Blue Devils in Region 3-1A baseball action. Shaw improved to 5-1 with a 2-1 mark in the region, while Simmons fell to 5-3 with a 1-2 region record.

Wright struck out seven of the first nine batters he faced and was perfect through three innings. Wright lost his perfect game in top of the fourth when he hit Ta’Darrius Williams to lead off the inning. After Antavius Williams walked to put two runners on with no outs, Wright bared down and retired the next six batters he faced. Wright, who threw just 67 pitches with 44 strikes, finished with nine strikeouts, one walk and a hit batter in the five-inning complete game no-no.

“He threw the ball across the plate,” Shaw head baseball coach Ricky Lunford said. “He hit the inside and the outside of the plate. The guys were swinging at it because it looked so good. He did a good job. He didn’t throw many pitches and got that shutout in five innings.”

Wright was supported well by an offense that was fundamentally sound.

Leading 6-0 going into the bottom of the fourth, Tyler Feltson drilled a two-run double and Ricky Lunford smacked a two-run homer to give the Hawks a 10-0 lead. The game would end in the top of the fifth after Wright retired the side.

Shaw executed three sacrifice bunts with one of them driving in a run in third. Shaw also had a sacrifice fly to drive in another run and took advantage of six walks and a hit batter. The Hawks also stole eight bases and finished the day with five hits.

“As far as offense, everybody did a wonderful job,” Lunford said. “We laid the ball down, and we moved the runner. It was just a good baseball game today.”

Feltson led the Hawks at the plate with two hit including a triple, a double, three RBIs and a run scored, followed by Lunford with a home run, two RBIs, a run scored and a stolen base, Orlando Truss with a hit, three runs scored and two RBIs, Malik McConnell with a hit and a stolen base and Wright with two runs scored and three stolen bases.

Shaw 16, Coldwater 0

The Hawks had a big day on Tuesday by defeating the Coldwater Cougars at Coldwater. Roderious Phillips tossed a three-inning complete game no-hitter by striking out nine and walking three.

Truss drilled an inside-the-park home run, Wright nailed a triple and McConnell roped a double to lead the offense.

Shaw will be back in action today as the Hawks will host Ray Brooks in Region 3-1A action at 4 p.m.