A recent trip to California turned into a special one for local tennis players Jeffrey Farris and Chris Hardman.

Hardman and Farris were part of the Southern region team that won the 2017 BNP Paribas Open Tri-Level National Invitational Championship Tournament on Mar. 16-19 in Indian Wells, Calif.

The other members of the team were Brad Castle (Jackson), Zane Jacobs (Greenville), Michael Haddox (Hattiesburg), Mark Adair (Jackson), Hunter Leake (Madison), Brighton Lowther (Madison), Alan Hargett (Indianola), Mitch Peters (Jackson), Jeff Redding (Jackson) and Robert Stokes (Greenville).

“I’ve been trying to win a title for quite a few years,” Hardman said. “I guess it’s one of those things to cross off the bucket list. I’ve never been a part of a team quite like this one. I thought we had a good shot going into it, and we won it.”

The tournament is a doubles competition that consisted of 17 USTA Sectional 18 and over 3.5-4.5 winners.

Farris said the tri-level division has added excitement to tennis.

“What’s so special about tri-level is it gives an opportunity for players of all different levels to compete and come together as a team to win,” Farris said. “Tri-level is really a pretty popular new edition to adult tennis at USTA. It doesn’t have the tradition of your regular leagues, but it’s really starting to catch fire. It’s been a lot of fun. It couldn’t have been a better environment to enjoy tennis at the National Championship at Indian Wells.”

Southern defeated Eastern 3-0 in the semifinals and Northern California 2-1 in the finals

Hardman said the pool play action during the tournament that was really exciting.

“We had to win quite a few points in a row just to get to the semifinals, because Texas won in our pool and they were good,” Hardman said. “They had a great 4.5 court, and they beat me and Zane (Jacobs). Their 3.5 court wasn’t all that great but their 4.0 court was really good and that was the match that got us to the semifinals. If it wasn’t for that we wouldn’t have even been in the finals.”

Hardman said the tournament was full of the top teams in the 3.5, 4.0 and 4.5 divisions.

“There’s no ducking the best team,” Hardman said. “There’s no weaker team. You’re getting the best. The atmosphere is big time. You want to at least get to the semifinals. When we won the Texas match, we though there was a really good chance for sure we would win the whole thing.”

When the players on the team weren’t competing in the Tri-Level Tournament, they were taking in the sights of Indian Wells. Professionals and top-level college players were competing in tournaments there as well.

Farris, who is also the men’s and women’s tennis coach at Delta State University, said everyone on the team enjoyed their time at Indian Wells.

“We got to see it all and experience it all, and we got to play some tennis and have fun as a team,” Farris said. “We were playing on the same ground as the Indian Wells ATP Tour, 1,000-level tennis tournament. You’ve got the USA Open, Wimbledon, French Open, Australian Open and then you’ve got this tournament. It’s like the next big thing. All the players, top pros, go to it because it’s the next opportunity for the most money to win.

“Also, college tennis is going on so we got to watch some very high level college tennis. We were watching Baylor, USC, California play and compete as they met at neutral sites. These are all top five, top 10 D-I teams.

“As a tennis fan, I got to enjoy watching pro tennis. As a new tennis college coach, I got to watch top-level division one coaches coach and their players play.”