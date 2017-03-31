Jeffrey Farris has been enjoying life as head coach of the Delta State University Statesmen and Lady Statesmen tennis teams.

The Statesmen and Lady Statesmen have both been performing better as the year has progressed. After starting the year 2-4, the Statesmen have gone 3-4 over their last seven matches. The Lady Statesmen, after starting the year 1-7, are 4-5 over their last nine matches.

The Statesmen have already won more matches this year than last year as they went 4-11. The Lady Statesmen went 7-10 last year.

The Statesmen are 3-4 in the Gulf South Conference, while the Lady Statesmen are 3-5. Both teams have performed better in the conference this year. In 2016, the Statesmen went 2-7 in the GSC, while the Lady Statesmen finished at 3-7.

Farris said both teams have played some good competition in non-conference to help improve.

“We’ve competed with other Division II schools, Division I schools, NAIA schools,” Farris said. “We’ve competed against schools that will be coming into our conference in the future. It’s been a challenge, but we’re positive and everything has been moving forward as we continue to develop and grow Delta State tennis.”

Farris is particularly pleased with what the men’s team has accomplished so far.

“Our guys team, right now, has more matches than we won last year which is a big deal so that shows we’re moving forward. We’ll graduate two seniors, and I’ll get back to recruiting and my first recruiting class really will be this year. I’m excited about that and the new players coming in. I’m excited about the players that will be returning next year.”

Farris is also excited about the future of the Lady Statesmen who only have two seniors on this year’s team and have shown plenty of potential for down the road.

The 35-year-old, who also played at Delta State from 2000-04, said he has done everything he can to help his young players.

“I’m one of those guys that’s real positive to my student-athletes on the court,” Farris said. “I’m making them understand that I’m here to coach you through the mental, physical and emotional part of tennis. I’m here to work with you through that as you come together as a team. That’s a big deal.

“We’ve got players from all over the world. When you’ve got players from four or five different continents on two buses on the girls and guys, it’s a challenge. You’ve got to communicate in the right way as a coach. You have to make sure they understand that this is a part of a team, and we’re representing Delta State University, we’re presenting Cleveland and we’re representing the Gulf South Conference.”

Joao Yamacita, a junior from Londrina Parana, Brazil and Mason Vice, a freshman from Ocean Springs, are two players that have helped anchor the men’s team, while Sara Alvarez-Rubio, a senior from Sevilla Spain, and Charlotte Le Flohic, a junior from Senlis, France have led the way for the Lady Statesmen.

In his playing days at Delta State, Farris was GSC West Division Freshman of the Year, a two-time All-GSC selection, team MVP and Kerg Award winner.

Farris said the chance to coach at DSU is one he relishes.

“It’s definitely an honor that our athletic administration and higher administration feel that I’m the person to lead the program,” Farris said. “It’s humbling and I’m honored to do so. It comes with a lot of challenges, and I’m learning a lot. The good thing is I’ve been at Delta State for 17 years, from my student experience to my work experience.

“A lot of the Gulf South Conference coaches are still there and I know a lot of them. I know them pretty well where it’s helped me communicate with them and talk with them.”

The GSC has plenty of good competition as the men’s division has four ranked teams, while the women have three ranked teams.

Both teams travel to Pensacola, Fla. this weekend to play two more GSC matches. DSU played Valdosta State, who have the seventh ranked men’s team and the 10th ranked women’s team in the nation, this morning. On Saturday at 12 p.m., DSU will play West Florida, who have the top ranked men’s team and the sixth ranked women’s team in the nation.

The GSC Men’s and Women’s Tournaments will take place on Apr. 20 in Montgomery, Ala.

Farris is excited about the final weeks of the season.

“I do feel like we have a chance to really finish strong and get some really good match play and win a little bit in the last part of the season,” Farris said. “We’re going to have a challenge with West Florida and Valdosta this weekend, but it’s going to be high level tennis with good match play. We’ll have a chance to get more experience and get better.”