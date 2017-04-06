Cleveland’s Owen Jackson (7) slides into a home after a throw gets past Raymond’s catcher Tuesday at Sank Powe Field. Cleveland ended up beating Raymond 10-9.

Some times in baseball what a team needs to do is execute a little small ball.

The Cleveland High Wildcats executed three consecutive bunts in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the Raymond High School Rangers 10-9 in a Region 3-4A contest Tuesday evening at Sank Powe Field. Cleveland has 10 of its last 11 games and has improved to 13-5 with a 5-1 mark in the region. Raymond fell to 12-6 with a 4-1 region record.

Trailing 9-8 in the final inning, the Wildcats got the lead-off runner on as Patrick Saxon reached first after hitting a ground ball that was misplayed by the shortstop. After Saxon reached base, Cleveland began its small ball attack. Bryer Weast laid down a bunt that resulted in a single. On the play, the pitcher committed a throwing error and Saxon advanced to third with Weast at second. The next batter, Owen Jackson, executed the second consecutive bunt of the inning. The pitcher fielded the ball again and tried to get Saxon out at home but Saxon was safe and the score was tied at 9-9 with runners on first and third with no outs. Malik Pates kept the Wildcats’ rally going as he laid down the third consecutive bunt of the inning. Pates was safe at first and the bases were loaded with no outs.

The table was set for BJ Brown who hit a sharp ground ball to the second baseman. The fielder tried to get Weast out at home but Weast was safe and Cleveland picked up the victory.

“I just felt the play dictated small ball,” Cleveland High head coach Steve Wies said. “They made the error to get the guy on base and we got him over. My opinion is you stick with what works. I’m going to keep bunting until they can show me they can field it and get somebody out. If they weren’t having problems fielding it, they were having problems throwing it. I felt we had the people at the plate that can handle it.”

The win also showed Cleveland’s ability to battle through mistakes as the Wildcats committed nine errors in the field. Seven of the nine runs Raymond scored were unearned. Cleveland fell behind 4-0 after the top of the first.

“We ran the gamut of emotions on that,” Wies said. “We got behind four runs and really handed that to them with the errors and our defensive play. It wasn’t real clean baseball of course, but the fact we were able to come back, chip away and eventually take the lead says a lot about us.”

Cleveland and Raymond are tied for first in the region in the loss column. The Wildcats and Rangers will play each other again Friday in Raymond. If Cleveland beats Raymond, Cleveland will be in first place with one region game remaining against Gentry on Apr. 13 at Sank Powe Field. Raymond still has to play Greenwood.

Wies felt Tuesday’s win was essential.

“This win was huge especially now going on the road,” Wies said. “They’re going to play tough at their own place.”

Owen Jackson earned the win in relief as he gave up an unearned run on three hits with no strikeouts or walks in 1 1/3 innings of work. Jackson entered the game in the sixth in relief of starter Hunter Norwood, who gave up eight runs, two earned, on eight hits with five strikeouts, a walk and four hit batters in 5 2/3 innings of work.

Jaylen Thigpen led Cleveland at the plate with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored, followed by BJ Brown with two hits including a double and a RBI, Norwood with two hits including a double and two runs scored, Eli Stallings with two hits and two runs, Malik Pates with two hits and a run and Saxon with a double, two RBIs and a run.

Cleveland will return home on Saturday to play Choctaw County for Wildcat Tribute weekend. The Wildcats will play a junior varsity game at 3:30 p.m. with the regular game to follow. The Lady Wildcats are also set to host Rosa Fort in a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m. as part of Wildcat Tribute weekend. There will be free admission and the right field are will be designated for alumnus were they can tailgate. A fireworks display will take place after the baseball game.