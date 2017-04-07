Cleveland High School head baseball coach Steve Wies talks to a player during a home game. Wies, who has been the head baseball coach at CHS for 22 years, will be the principal at St. Joseph Catholic School in Greenville when the school year is over.

After more than a quarter of a century in the Cleveland School District, Steve Wies will be starting a new chapter in his life when the school year is over.

Wies, who is in his 22nd season as head baseball coach at Cleveland High School and 27th year overall with the CSD, will be the new principal at St. Joseph Catholic School in Greenville starting July 1. Wies was named principal for the upcoming school year after the previous principal Paul Artman announced his retirement.

Wies, who is a native of St. Louis, Mo., has strong Catholic roots as he graduated from St. Dominic High School in O’Fallon, Mo. He is currently a member of Our Lady of Victories in Cleveland.

The 52-year-old is excited about being a principal at a place like St. Joe.

“It’s something I thought about doing, I just didn’t plan it to be this early, but it seemed like the right time to do something like this,” Wies said. “I can get back to my Catholic roots the way I grew up. I think it will be a real pleasant experience getting back to that environment.”

Wies became familiar with the city of Cleveland when he came to Delta State University to play baseball under then head coach Dave “Boo” Ferriss after transferring from St. Louis Community College. Wies, who started his college career as a pitcher but ended up in centerfield, played for Ferriss in 1985 and 86. After his playing days concluded, he served as a graduate assistant at Delta State under then head baseball coach Bill Marchant. After going back to St. Louis for a year, he started his teaching career in the Cleveland School District in the fall of 1990 at Eastwood Middle School. After teaching at Eastwood for three years, he taught at Margaret Green Junior High for two years. During his time at Eastwood and MGJH, he served as a volunteer assistant on the softball team at Cleveland High School under then head coach Sank Powe and was an assistant coach on the CHS baseball team for three years under Powe as well.

After Powe retired at the end of 1995, Wies was named head baseball coach where he has served ever since. Wies has compiled a career record of 397-226-1 at CHS with a 4A North Half Championship and a 4A State Championship in 2000 and a 3A North Half Championship in 2004. Entering this year, Wies had led the CHS baseball program to 15 region championships and 18 playoff appearances. This year, the Wildcats are 13-5 and have a chance to win another region title, as they are 5-1 in Region 3-4A action.

In addition to his duties as baseball coach, Wies has been the athletic director at CHS since 2010. Wies started the CHS boys soccer program in 1993 where he served as head coach until 2016 and began the girls soccer program in the fall of 2004 and served as head coach its entire 13-year history.

Cleveland High School Prinicipal Steven Craddock said Wies has been a huge asset for the school.

“Wies’ contribution to Cleveland High School has been incalculable,” Craddock said. “It’s beyond calculation. He is first and foremost an outstanding math teacher. Coach Wies expects things to be done not just the right way but be done the best they can be done. That goes from his players in coaching to maintenance of the field. Cleveland High School has one of the best maintained and most beautiful high school baseball fields in the state. When you hear Coach Wies’ name associated with something it’s going to be done right and it’s going to be an outstanding program.”

When Wies took over the baseball program after Powe retired, Powe had been head baseball coach since 1971. Powe and Wies have been the only two head baseball coaches the Wildcats have had over the last 47 seasons.

“I don’t how many high schools or colleges can say that they have had only two head baseball coaches over the last 47 years,” Craddock said. “He (Wies) continued the tradition of excellence and established his own program.”

Both of Wies’ daughters, Emily and Anna, graduated from Cleveland High School.

Wies said he has enjoyed his time at Cleveland High School and has loved living in Cleveland.

“After marrying Selena, we set up our roots here and raised our family here in Cleveland,” Wies said. “We’ve enjoyed the folks in the community through the years. Our intentions right now are to still live in Cleveland.

“It’s been a blessing to be around the student-athletes as well as their families. I’ve learned a lot from them. Hopefully, they’ve learned a lot from me as well.”